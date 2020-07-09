JASON ARASHEBEN, Luxury Jewelry Designer, Is the Next Guest on THE COMBUSTION CHRONICLES Podcast Hosted by Shawn Nason

The CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills Talks About Taking Risks That Changed the Industry and Made Him a Favorite of Celebrities, Athletes and Royalty

Fearless creativity and unwavering passion launched Jason Arasheben, CEO of Jason of Beverly Hills, to the top of the jewelry industry, where his designs have redefined the luxury marketplace and earned him clients that range from royalty to the biggest names in in fashion, entertainment and sports. Find out what drives his intensity and fuels his success when he talks with Shawn Nason, host of the new podcast The Combustion Chronicles, in the upcoming episode "The Cutting Edge" premiering Wednesday, July 15. "I knew that I wanted to be in control of my own destiny," Jason tells Shawn during the "The Cutting Edge" episode, even if it meant taking a few detours along the way. "Listen, I designed some really eccentric pieces, really awful pieces. A lot of people don't like it. But the people who have purchased everything, they've gotten everything up and down Rodeo Drive and Madison Avenue and Bond Street and been to all the traditional jewelry houses, these types of people are people that are looking for something different. Celebrities that have seen everything under the sun are looking for something different, something that kind of...that really exemplifies their personal tastes, their identity, their personality. And, my designs allow people to have fun wearing jewelry again."Founded in 2002, Jason of Beverly Hills immediately sent shock waves throughout the luxury market with outrageous, over-the-top diamond pieces and quickly became a multimillion-dollar operation. The company, owned and operated by Arasheben, brought a new sheen to the industry catering specifically to trendsetters in film, music, sports and fashion. His clients include European, African and Middle Eastern royalty as well as Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Matthew McConaughey, Rihanna and Drake. The company has also designed championship rings for the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, Chelsea FC, the World Series of Poker and the Los Angeles Dodgers. In The Combustion Chronicles, listeners join the unapologetic Nason as he connects with fellow disruptors and bold leaders from multiple industries to challenge the status quo and talk about consumer-centric ideas with courage, vision and commitment. Launched on June 24, 2020, past guests on the podcast include Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive Global , Ryan Serhant, real estate power broker, author and star of Bravo's "Million Dollar Listing New York" and Annette Logan-Parker, CEO and Co-Founder of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation.