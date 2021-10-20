Welocalize Publishes Guide to Localizing E-Learning Courses that Motivate Learners and Increase Engagement
Complimentary guide, “Localizing the E-Learning Experience,” details best practices for creating and delivering e-learning courses for multilingual audiences.NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The need for reskilling, continuing education, and professional certifications is driving the corporate segment of the e-learning market. Worldwide, companies are increasing their investments in e-learning due to its efficiency, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness over classroom-based learning. For global brands, e-learning allows them to provide a consistent, accessible, and centrally controlled training environment for their teams. And with the coronavirus pandemic, the shift to and wider adoption of online learning has accelerated.
Importance of Multilingual E-Learning Platforms and Courses
There's a strong case for localizing e-learning content for multilingual audiences. A survey by LearnUpon LMS that involved 200 organizations revealed that 71% of respondents discovered engagement to be the most difficult part of training. E-learning localization is adapting course content to the linguistic, cultural, technical, and legal standards of a country or region. By adapting the content to the language and cultural context of a country, learners can better comprehend the materials, relate to the content, and increase retention.
To assist organizations in creating e-learning platforms and courses that resonate with employees and audiences worldwide, Welocalize, a leader in e-learning localization, has produced a complimentary guide, “Localizing the E-Learning Experience.”
“When translating and localizing e-learning content for non-English speaking audiences, there are numerous challenges and obstacles to overcome. This guide is a starting point for organizations interested in creating seamless e-learning content that can engage a global audience,” comments John Madden, Senior Director, Technical Services, at Welocalize.
Key insights and takeaways from the guide include:
- Best practices for multilingual e-learning platforms. Seven best practices to follow for successful e-learning localization projects.
- What to localize. Localization is more than just translation of text. It includes adapting symbols, icons, images, photos, and colors for cultures and regions.
- Steps to localizing e-learning courses. Localizing e-learning content for multilingual audiences goes from planning and translation to review and delivery. The four-step process is detailed in the guide.
- E-learning engagement. Strategies for creating e-learning content with the focus on motivating learners and increasing overall engagement and satisfaction.
Download the guide, which is free with registration, here.
About Welocalize
Welocalize, Inc., founded in 1997, offers innovative language services to help global brands reach audiences around the world in more than 250 languages. The company provides translation and localization services, linguistic talent management, language tools, automation and technology, quality, and program management. Its range of managed language services include machine translation, digital marketing, validation and testing, interpreting, multilingual data training, and enterprise translation management technologies. Welocalize is ranked as one of the world’s largest LSPs by language industry intelligence firms CSA Research, Nimdzi, and Slator. welocalize.com
