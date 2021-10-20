Benefit Advisors Network Selects PSH Insurance as New Member
First Member Based in Hawaii
We were influenced by BAN’s extensive resources and member relationships, and look to grow our practice utilizing the tools and services BAN provides.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benefit Advisors Network (BAN), the premier international network of independent benefit advisory and consulting companies, is pleased to announce that Honolulu, Hawaii-based PSH Insurance, Inc. has been accepted for membership into the organization.
— Arnold Hirotsu, CLU, CFP, ChFC, President, PSH Insurance, Inc.
PSH Insurance Inc. is a Hawaii-based firm established in 1982. Working with businesses throughout Hawaii, PSH represents 700 group customers and more than 2,500 individuals. The firm represents more than 80 product lines from 40 carriers.
PSH serves a variety of Hawaii businesses with various populations that range from small to large. The firm recognizes there is more to employee benefits than just medical insurance. Therefore, the firm also provides Human Capital Management consulting, Voluntary/Supplemental plans, Benefit Compliance, Third Party Administration, Property and Casualty coverage along with other special products and services.
“We’re thrilled to be selected as a BAN member. We were influenced by BAN’s extensive resources and member relationships, and look to grow our practice utilizing the tools and services BAN provides,” says Arnold Hirotsu, CLU, CFP, ChFC, President, PSH Insurance, Inc.
Executive Vice President Gary Yanagihara, CLU, CASL, LTCP, REBC, says, “We really believe the client resources will enhance our firm’s continued growth. We appreciate the high-quality services that BAN membership adds to the arsenal of customer solutions that we currently provide to our employee benefit clients.”
To become a BAN member, PSH had to pass a stringent screening process that included interacting with BAN’s members and its Board, and scrutiny of the firm’s business ethics, industry knowledge, and commitment to providing the highest quality services.
“We are proud to welcome PSH into BAN,” says Denise Stefanoff, BAN’s Interim Executive Director. “Arnold, Gary and their team pride themselves on being strategic and innovative problem-solvers, partnering with clients to develop appropriate, affordable, and flexible solutions for their employee benefit programs – this is exactly the type of member that makes BAN the organization it is today.”
BAN intentionally limits membership to the “best of the best” in their respective markets. The organizational philosophy of collaboration while providing world-class resources, such as preferred pricing arrangements and direct access to underwriters, has helped its members continue to grow.
About Benefit Advisors Network
Founded in 2002, BAN is an exclusive, premier, international network of independent, employee benefit brokerage and consulting companies. BAN delivers industry leading tools, technology, and expertise to U.S. and Canadian member firms so that they can deliver optimum results to their employee benefit customers. BAN intentionally limits membership because of the highly collaborative interactions. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.benefitadvisorsnetwork.com.
