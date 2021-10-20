Charity Go Dharmic Hosts Ahimsa & The Environment

Chairman & Founder of Go Dharmic- Hanuman Dass

Making Peace with Nature To Protect Planet & #GoGreen

I strongly believe, if Ahimsa is applied to all aspects of societal outlook, we can reduce the harm we cause to our planet and its inhabitants.” — Hanuman Dass, Founder & Chairman, Go Dharmic

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NGO/Charity Go Dharmic is hosting ‘Ahimsa & The Environment: Making Peace with Nature ’ an event leading up to COP26 to protect the planet and go against climate change. COP26 promises to create pivotal momentum towards the success of Climate Objectives. The event aims to spread peace, compassion and non-violence-through serving the poorest members of society and the environment.

During the Virtual Thematic Sessions- the concept of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) will be the primary key as it is of critical importance to the restoration of our Earth and to encourage respect of all living beings. Topics covered by its speakers will focus on public policy, corporate responsibility and personal lifestyle choices that are now imperative if we are to reduce harm in any way. In addition, climate challenges, opportunities, along with voices from spiritual, cultural & moral traditions which date back thousands of years, will be explored.

The event seeks to promote and educate society on non-violence, as a practical means of achieving climate change objectives, whilst directing us towards a kinder and more symbiotic relationship with nature.

Invitees and speakers include:

COP26 President Alok Sharma,

Founder, Schumacher College & The Small School, Editor Emeritus of Resurgence & Ecologist, Satish Kumar,

Director at Continuing Education, Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies Dr.Nicholas Sutton,

World renowned Spiritual Leader, Philanthropist, Humanitarian & Artist and Best-seller Author, Supreme Master Ching Hai,

Sacred Chant Musician, Krishna Das,

President & Spiritual Leader of the Divine Shakti Foundation, Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati,

Environmentalist & Member of Lok Sabha India, Maneka Gandhi,

President & Spiritual Head of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati,

Founder & Executive Director of Climate Healers, Sailesh Krisha Rao,

South-African Peace Activist, Ela Gandhi

Founder and Director of UNEP’s Faith for Earth Initiative, Iyad Abumoghli

Founder and Chairman, Go Dharmic, Hanuman Dass

European Director, Brahma Kumaris & Regional NGO Representative to the United Nations, Geneva, Sister Jayanti

and many other wonderful proponents for Love and non-violence. The event will reach more than 2 million people online with various organisations joining and partnering for Climate Action!

Event Partners include 'Climate Healers'

The event will also be live-streamed on Facebook pages of Climate Healers, Jane Unchained News, Compassion Games: Survival of the kindest, Vegan Spirituality, World Unity Week, Vegan Option Canada, Peace Weekend, Global Fire-Earth, Animal Save Movement, Plant-Based Treaty, Akshay Patra UK, & Quadrant Group.



Date: 31st October 2021

Time: 10am onwards (GMT)

Editor’s Notes:

About Go Dharmic:

Go Dharmic is an international charity organisation bringing people together to spread love and compassion through social action campaigns. Inspired by ‘Dharma’, volunteers from all backgrounds come together to work on projects for the Environment, Food Poverty, Education, Disaster Relief and much more. Its aim is to bring people together to have ‘compassion in action’, and is set on the three pillars: compassion, volunteers and collaborative partners as a driving force to dharma-to ‘love all’, ‘feed all’ and ‘serve all’.

Throughout the pandemic, Go Dharmic volunteers have distributed over 1 million meals to the homeless, struggling international students, vulnerable school families and to isolated elderly people. They have 10 street food distributions across the UK. Internationally, the charity has served up over 4 million meals worth of food including many disaster relief efforts.

