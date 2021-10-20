Gustave Roussy Selects Agatha eConsent to Manage the Remote Verification of Informed Consent of Targeted Studies
Agatha's eConsent application supports the requirements for Informed Consent for Gustave Roussy
Agatha’s eConsent application, compliant with EU regulations, was exactly what we needed.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Agatha Inc. announces that Gustave Roussy, the first oncology center in Europe, has selected Agatha to assist with the remote verification of patient Informed Consent.
— Thibaud MOTREFF, Gustave Roussy
Gustave Roussy focuses on cancer research and development and sponsors around 100 clinical studies a year, including 55 opened cohort studies. The Institute collaborates with approximately 250 clinical sites across Europe. In its clinical operations, the Institute needed a way to improve its monitoring process to optimize the verification of patient informed consent of applicable studies.
The Agatha eConsent application has been selected because it fulfills all of the requirements outlined by Gustave Roussy.
“Agatha’s eConsent application, compliant with EU regulations, was exactly what we needed. The easy-to-use interface, and the ability to review and annotate Informed Consent forms directly in the application, will help our CRAs to verify that informed consents are compliant very quickly.” - Thibaud MOTREFF, CRA Team Manager and Clinical promotion team coordinator, Gustave Roussy
“We are pleased to have the opportunity to collaborate with Gustave Roussy and provide them with an easy-to-use solution for reviewing Informed Consent remotely. The primary goal with all our clinical operations applications is to enable our customers to improve the management of their clinical processes with full-featured applications that are not only easy-to-use but fast to learn and adapt to their unique processes.” - Guillaume Gerard, COO, Agatha
You can learn more about Gustave Roussy’s adoption of Agatha eConsent here.
About Gustave Roussy
Ranked #1 best oncology center in Europe and #5 globally, Gustave Roussy is a global expertise center fully focusing on the care of patients diagnosed with cancer. The Institute places innovation at the heart of a human, scientific and technological revolution in the fight against cancer and treats close to 50,000 patients each year. The Institute treats all cancers at every stage of life and is internationally renowned for its expertise in treating rare and complex tumors. It offers its patients individualized care combining innovation and a humane approach. The treatment is important, but so is quality of life: physical, psychological, and social. With 3,200 professionals, Gustave Roussy combined the required expertise to deliver top-level clinical research, including one-fourth of its patients into clinical studies.
To learn more about Gustave Roussy, follow the Institute’s latest news: https://www.gustaveroussy.fr/en
About Agatha
Agatha, Inc. is a leading strategic software solutions provider to the health care and life sciences industry. Agatha is dedicated to helping the world’s Hospitals, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, contract research organizations, and medical device firms optimize the management of their Quality, Regulatory and Clinical documentation and processes.
Agatha solutions are available immediately, are compliant with applicable regulations (such as FDA 21 CFR part 11 and are designed for rapid adoption and effective scaling. As a result, Agatha’s clients can immediately decrease their compliance risk and increase their productivity; they reduce the time spent to manage their clinical, quality, and regulatory documentation by 80% on average. Agatha is the trusted partner of more than 200 hospitals, research centers, CROs, pharmaceutical companies, and medical device companies worldwide.
To learn about Agatha and its applications for Clinical Operations, see our Applications (https://www.agathahealth.com/applications/).
Barb Mosher Zinck
Agatha Life Inc.
+1 646-891-5299
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn