Strategic Analysis on Non-Woven Fabric Market Forecast to 2028
The Global Non-Woven Fabric Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).
The Global Non-Woven Fabric Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2021-2028).”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATE AMERICA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— DataM Intelligence
Market Overview
Nonwoven fabrics are broadly defined as sheet or web structures bonded together by entangling fiber or filaments (and by perforating films) mechanically, thermally, or chemically. They are flat, porous sheets that are made directly from separate fibers or from molten plastic or plastic film. They are not made by weaving or knitting and do not require converting the fibers to yarn. Nonwovens may be a limited-life, single-use fabric or very durable fabric. It provides specific functions such as absorbency, liquid repellency, resilience, stretch, softness, strength, flame retardancy, washability, cushioning, filtering, bacterial barriers, and sterility. These properties are often combined to create fabrics suited for specific jobs while achieving a good balance between product use-life and cost. It can mimic the appearance, texture, and strength of a woven fabric, and can be as bulky as the thickest paddings.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/non-woven-fabric-market
Market Dynamics
The non-woven fabric market is mainly driven by the rising demand for nonwoven fabric from the automotive sector coupled with the surging demand for nonwoven fabrics for various applications.
Increasing Demand for Nonwoven fabric from the Automotive Sector
The demand for nonwoven fabrics from the automotive and transportation industries are expected to increase for manufacturing various parts such as anti-rattle pads, column padding, boats, car mats, battery separators, covering materials, console box linings, wheel-well acoustic reinforcements, panel trims, upholstery backings, headliners backing, window frames and various filters.
Nonwovens are used for primary backings, secondary backings, and trunk liners as they offer superior properties such as flame retardancy, moldability, absorbency filtration, sterility acoustic insulation, liquid repellency, and bacterial barrier. Nonwovens are also being widely used in the transportation sector to reinforce tires as they extend the life of the tire, provide strength and durability, and are lightweight and cost-effective, which acts as a driver for the nonwoven fabric market.
Increasing Demand of Nonwoven Fabrics For Various Applications
The demand for nonwoven fabrics is increasing from various end-use industries the geotextile, packaging, medical, hygiene, electronics, and construction industries for greenhouse shading, pavement overlays, artificial turf, sterile packaging, fuel cells, swabs, roadway reinforcements, cable wrap, drapes, battery separators, drainage, and erosion control applications.
The nonwoven fabric-based geotextiles are flexible and textile-like polymer fabrics of controlled permeability due to which they are being widely used in the construction of roads and for land reclamation. Nonwoven fabric recyclable bags have become extremely popular with consumers as part of the earth-friendly movement as they are lightweight, sturdy, and cut down on the number of plastic bags being used. The rising demand for nonwoven geotextiles from various industrial sectors for various applications acts as a driver for the nonwoven fabric market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
• Hygiene
• Medical
• Filtration
• Automotive
• Consumer products
• Others
By Technology
• Spun bond
• Wet laid
• Dry laid
• Others
By Type
• PP
• PE
• PET
• Wood pulp
• Rayon
• Others
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/non-woven-fabric-market
Market Geographical Analysis
Based on geography, the study analyzes the non-woven fabric market in the global market, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.
Asia Pacific market to rise at the fastest CAGR during the review period
The APAC region accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to register the highest CAGR in the coming years. Factors such as improving the global economy, expanding working population, rising domestic demand for hygiene products are expected to boost the market for nonwoven fabrics. The market for nonwoven fabrics in APAC is growing in the automobile, agriculture, geotextiles, industrial/military, medical/healthcare, and construction industries due to the unique functional properties offered by nonwoven fabrics, such as hygiene and safety, cost-effectiveness, durability, strength, lightweight, versatility, user-friendliness, environmental-friendliness, and logistical convenience. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a significant increase in hygiene products, over the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of female hygiene products in countries like India and China.
Competitive Landscape
The non-woven fabric market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of key market players. The key players are DowDuPont, Johns Manville., A Berkshire Hathaway Company, KCWW, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Berry Global Inc., Glatfelter, Suominen Corporation, Fitesa., TWE GmbH & Co. KG, and Ahlstrom. The major players are adopting new product launch and expansion strategies for global growth in the non-woven fabric market.
Topic's you may be interested, Starch Blends Biodegradable Plastic Market, Molded Plastics Market, Plastic FIlms and Sheets Market
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 8774414866
sai.k@datamintelligence.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn