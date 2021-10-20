Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market Share, Size, Forecast and Trends by 2028
The Global Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market is predicted to reach a high CAGR during the forecast period (2021-2028).
Market Overview
Chromatography columns are critical factors to the successful separation of a valuable molecule. In addition, pre-packed columns help to manage the time-consuming, laborious process of packing chromatography columns, leaving more time for processing the product.
Market Dynamics
The pre-packed columns that include cost and time saving will drive the market
Pre-packed columns have not only seen growth due to the demand for alternative processing methods but for the myriad of advantages that such columns offer. As they are pre-packed, they are effortless to set up and clean by reducing the amount of labor, amount of time needed to be invested in their maintenance and use.
They have increased productivity and less downtime. Furthermore, outsourcing non-core work will no longer be necessary since they will come pre-packed and are designated for single-use only. Because of this, there will also be no need for expert specialists or specialized equipment, which is often a concern in smaller laboratories.
Research and development in the biotechnology, as well as biopharmaceutical sector, will drive the market in the forecast period
Research helps to uncover trends and the factors affecting the pre-packed disposable chromatography columns market for downstream bioprocessing. The pre-packed, disposable chromatography columns market used for downstream bioprocessing is increasing rapidly. The greater productivity, efficiency, and the move towards single-use and flexible facilities requirements are fuelling these changes.
Future integration of single-use technologies in large-scale manufacturing is a primary driver. There has been a clear spike in interest among biopharmaceutical manufacturers for pre-packed disposable chromatography columns. An increase in demand for biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines and monoclonal bodies and the upcoming need for high-quality products will increase the market growth.
Market Segmentation
Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market - By Type
• > 1L capacity
• 100-1000 mL capacity
• 1-100 ml capacity
Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market - By Techniques
• Ion Exchange Chromatography
• Hydrophobic Stationary Phase Chromatography
• Multimodal Chromatography
• Affinity Chromatography
Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market - By End User
• Pharmaceutical Biotechnology
• Nutraceuticals
• Food & Beverages
• Analytical Laboratories
Pre-packed Chromatography Columns Market - By Region
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
Some prominent key players in the pre-packed chromatography columns market are Tosoh Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, Purolite, Shimadzu Corporation, YMC Europe GMBH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Repligen Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., WATERS, Phenomenex Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Merck & Co., Inc., Danaher, Halma plc.
