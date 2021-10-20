Underwater Robotics Market Worth $6.719 Billion at CAGR of 12.15% from 2021 to 2027
New Study Report of Underwater Robotics Market has been published by Qualiket Research .PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Underwater Robotics Market size was valued at $2.685 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $6.719 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.15% from 2021 to 2027.
Underwater robotics can be described as the use of bots or autonomous vehicles inside water bodies to gain insights about natural resources, for surveillance, and other industrial and commercial processes. These machines are established and designed to execute several tasks such as working in challenging environments inside the water bodies, such as oceans, lakes, and rivers, where the safety and accessibility of divers are compromised.
Key Players
Various key players of Global Underwater Robotics Market are ATLAS MARIDAN, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Inuktun Services Ltd., ECA Group., MACARTNEY GROUP., Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc., The Boeing Company, VIDEORAY LLC., Technipfmc PLC, Forum Energy Technologies.
Impact of the COVID-19
COVID-19 is an exceptional global public health emergency that has affected every industry. The market has been impacted by COVID-19 and the growth rate has also been impacted in 2019-2020. The population around the world had limited themselves going out of their home and edge towards confining themselves to their homes which is impacting all the market negatively or positively. Impact on numerous sectors facing the greatest drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer goods.
Regional Analysis
Europe rules the underwater robotics market because of the growing offshore of oil and gas exploration activities in the region which will further boost the demand in the coming years. Asia Pacific is expected to observe substantial amount of growth in the underwater robotics market because of the rising utilization of the underwater robotics in the defense and the oil and gas exploration activities in the advanced countries of the region which is further projected to boost the demand in the forecast period.
Key Development
In February 2020, Saab AB partnered with the Australian Department of Defense, to provide combat management systems across all the Royal Australian Navy’s major surface ships, and to deliver the tactical interface for the Royal Australian Navy’s fleet of Hunter class frigates.
In September 2019, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. introduced a new autonomous unmanned underwater vehicle, the Bluefin-12. This system uses Bluefin Robotics’ core capabilities, increased mission modularity, and embedded intelligence to complete the users’ long-endurance, high-consequence, and changing missions.
In November 2016, ECA Group announced the acquisition of 60% of the capital of BE Mauric.
Market Taxonomy
By Product type
• Cable Remote Control Type
• No Cable Remote Control Type
By End User
• Scientific Exploration
• Military
• Underwater Construction
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
