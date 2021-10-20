Nashville Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the 2022 AV Preeminent Attorney
Personal Injury Attorney Timothy L. Miles Maintains AV Preeminent RatingHENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martindale-Hubbell® has confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized personal injury and shareholder rights attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee has achieved the AV Preeminent Rating for 2022, the ninth consecutive year Mr. Miles has achieved the AV Preeminent Rating. The AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell is their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. This rating is only awarded to approximately 10% of all attorneys across the United States, and is the highest rating offered by the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory. Mr. Miles also maintains an AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com, after first achieving this rating in 2018. Previously, Mr. Miles was awarded The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ in Litigation for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubbell® (2015).
Mr. Miles, receiving this recognition for the ninth year in a row, commented: “Everyone in the legal community including all your peers recognizes that Martindale-Hubbell is the gold standard and has set the bar for attorney ratings and recognitions and any rating or award by Martindale-Hubbell is highly valued and sought after in the legal world. I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this recognition for a ninth year in a row and would like to thank Martindale-Hubbell and all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.”
This comes on the heels of Mr. Miles being notified he will be featured in the upcoming edition of The Top 100 Lawyers Magazine. Earlier this year, Mr. Miles was again selected as a 2022 Elite Lawyer of the South, a 2022 Top Rated Litigator and 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM, his fourth year in a row to receive these recognitions. Additionally, Mr. Miles was recently selected for the fifth year as a Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2021), which is by invitation only and is "extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria." Mr. Miles was also recognized earlier this year as one of America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by America’s Most Honored (2020-2021); and America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020-2021); and selected for the third year in a row as a 2021 Top Rank Litigator and 2021 Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM.
About Timothy L. Miles
