Spektra Systems launches CSP Control Center V2.0, a billing automation platform for CSPs to manage cloud business
CSP Control Center (C3) is revolutionizing how CSP business is managed with best-in-class solutions, intuitive UI, and fine-grained feature capabilities.
C3 eliminates the friction from the day-to-day operations of CSPs across the globe with its automation capabilities. The all-new UI empowers CSPs to grow their cloud business faster than ever.”REDMOND, WA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spektra Systems is excited to announce the launch of a faster, more advanced, and powerful CSP Control Center to help Microsoft Cloud Solution Providers distribute, sell, bill, and provision cloud solutions, to scale their productivity and business growth. C3 empowers CSPs in bringing automation to their cloud solutions portfolio. It enables them to manage the entire CSP lifecycle from purchase to payment from a single unified dashboard.
— Manesh Raveendran, CEO & Founder at Spektra Systems
Most CSPs today struggle with unnecessary administrative overheads, invoicing, and billing errors leading to revenue leakages and poor customer experience due to lack of control. C3 seeks to bridge this gap with its comprehensive cloud automation platform, powered by unparalleled capabilities.
The new and improved UI offers an enriching experience for CSP and their end customers with an intuitive interface and advanced features. C3 enables CSPs by leveraging the power of an extensive product and technology ecosystem to accelerate their growth journey.
Committed to continuous innovation, C3’s latest update brings a light, fast, modern, and an intuitive interface built on the latest bootstrap version. The update also brings along some premium new features to address the challenges faced by CSPs and help them manage and grow their cloud business with effective automation.
New features with the latest release aim to empower Cloud Solution Providers to create a better experience for their team members and customers, including:
• An integrated dashboard to capture sales and payout commissions to sales teams based on the performance, thereby creating an incentive to drive greater business.
• Comments feature to facilitate communication between the CSP and their customers. Customers can easily share specific instructions during their purchase for different licenses, products, and subscriptions that are captured in a conversation thread to access as and when needed.
• Bulk Azure entitlement creation enables CSPs and end customers to create multiple Azure subscriptions with a single click, adding efficiency and effectiveness to the whole process.
• C3 enables CSPs to bundle Microsoft cloud products along with their custom offers and products, providing a holistic purchase experience for their customers.
C3’s Omni-view partner dashboard and powerful customer portal eliminate the complexities of managing internal financing and customer requests for CSPs in a simple yet powerful manner. Trusted by hundreds of CSPs across the globe, C3 enables its partners to automate and streamline their internal processes to serve their customers better and faster. The latest UI release takes the entire automation process and experience to the next level, powered by unparalleled speed, modern look, and new features to Fasttrack the growth of all CSP partners.
About CSP Control Center
CSP Control Center aka C3 is a cloud platform built for Microsoft CSP Partners, enabling them to distribute, sell, bill, and provision cloud solutions. C3 provides CSP partners with a white-labeled self-service marketplace with all billing automation and invoicing capabilities. C3 simplifies the economics and management of a cloud reselling business.
About Spektra Systems
Spektra Systems (https://spektrasystems.com ) is a partner-focused cloud solutions company. At Spektra, our mission is to enable technology partners for Microsoft, AWS, and others to achieve more with the help of effective business and technology innovation. Spektra Systems also provides CloudLabs (https://cloudlabs.ai), providing content creators and customers an immersive virtual training and online hands-on learning environment.
Ravi Kant
Spektra Systems
+1 206-635-4724
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn