Field Service Management Market Size 2021-2026: Statistics, Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast
IMARC Group provides an in-depth analysis of the global market report by solution, service, deployment mode, organization size and end use industry.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Field Service Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global field service management market size exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 13% during 2021-2026.
Field service management (FSM) involves a wide range of processes that help in coordinating field service operations. It assists in scheduling work orders, dispatching service technicians, tracking labor hours and job status, and invoicing the completed job. It also aids in tracking inventory, payment processing, and regulatory compliance measures. Moreover, as it increases overall productivity, improves visibility, and lowers overhead costs, its demand is escalating across the globe.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
There is currently a rise in the need for managing the time taken for various business activities effectively. This, coupled with the rising focus on improving the customer experience, represents one of the key factors strengthening the market growth. Besides this, FSM solutions find extensive application in the oil and gas industry on account of the escalating demand for energy worldwide. Besides this, due to the integration of advanced systems and software with FSM, they are also employed in the education, healthcare, and travel and tourism sector around the world.
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Accruent LLC (Fortive Corporation)
• Comarch SA
• IFS AB
• Infor (Koch Industries Inc.)
• Microsoft Corporation
• Oracle Corporation
• Salesforce.com Inc.
• SAP SE
• ServiceMax
• ServicePower Inc.
• Trimble Inc.
• Zinier Inc.
Breakup by Solution:
• Schedule, Dispatch and Route Optimization
• Customer Management
• Work Order Management
• Inventory Management
• Service Contract Management
• Reporting and Analytics
• Others
Breakup by Service:
• Implementation and Integration
• Training and Support
• Consultancy Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
• On-premises
• Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
Breakup by End Use Industry:
• BFSI
• IT and Telecom
• Healthcare and Life Sciences
• Manufacturing
• Transportation and Logistics
• Energy and Utilities
• Construction
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2015-2020)
• Market Outlook (2021-2026)
• COVID-19 Impact on the Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Structure of the Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
