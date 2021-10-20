Merna Elaggar of Windermere Real Estate to be Featured on Close Up Radio

CLYDE HILL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With tens of thousands of real estate brokers in the state of Washington, competition is fierce.

Merna Elaggar is an accomplished real estate agent recognized for her expertise and outstanding customer service.

Merna studied architectural engineering in her native Egypt and interior design after moving to the Seattle area. After taking a break from design to focus on motherhood, Merna decided to pursue real estate, finding immediate success. Within a week of getting her license, Merna had already helped two close friends purchase and sell their homes.

“I was always into real estate, but more the actual structure of it: the interiors, the exteriors,” says Merna. “I'm proud that I finally found my passion in real estate and helping people. For me, it is always more than just a transaction.”

Indeed, real estate is much more than a transaction to Merna. Buying and selling a home can be an emotional process: the transaction is the easy part; the emotions that come with it are what can be difficult to navigate.

Merna truly goes above and beyond to educate, guide and advocate for her clients. Merna guides her buyers through the process to find the perfect home. For sellers, Merna draws on her extensive design expertise to personally stage magazine-worthy homes to attract the right potential buyers.

“My team and I do our own staging because I know how to make a house a home,” says Merna. “Buyers appreciate my background because I don't just help them close on a home, but I also help them throughout the entire process. Think of me as your 24-7 concierge service: if you need help with design or anything else, I'm here.”

What started with a few friends expanded through her church community and now Merna’s professional network reaches far and wide. Today, Merna represents both buyers and sellers for Windermere, the top real estate brokerage in Washington, working with both buyers and sellers of homes worth millions in Clyde Hill, Hunts Point, Bellevue, Kirkland, Sammamish, Redmond & Bothell. As a certified negotiation expert and luxury marketing specialist, Merna consistently exceeds her clients' expectations.

Merna’s diligence, work ethic and commitment has been recognized and honored with numerous industry awards and featured in many magazines like Fortune & Forbes. Recently Merna won the “Top Broker Of The Year” by The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).

Close Up Radio will feature Merna Elaggar in an interview with Jim Masters on October 22nd at 2pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.mernarealestate.com