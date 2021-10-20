ROAD OPEN - US ROUTE 7 (Salisbury)
US Route 7 is now open in Salisbury.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift
Members Assistance Team
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853
From: Pippin, Sabrianna via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 8:54 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - US ROUTE 7 (Salisbury)
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
NEW HAVEN Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 7 is closed in both directions between Plains Rd and Lotsawater Rd, in the town of Salisbury, due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Bri Pippin
ECD Supervisor, 2nd Shift
Members Assistance Team
Westminster PSAP, Troop B
Work Cell 802-917-2853