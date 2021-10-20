Introducing Shatter Summit Fall Edition: Investing in Women on a Global Scale
Indra Nooyi, former PepsiCo CEO and best-selling author is set to deliver the keynote speech inspiring and empowering women.SILICON VALLEY, CA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Shelly Kapoor Collins, founder of the Shatter Fund, partner at Sway Ventures, and former tech advisor to now Vice President Kamala D. Harris, will host the third Shatter Summit, highlighting the importance of Investing in Women on a Global Scale. Collins is partnering again with the Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative to present a live e-conference celebrating women who shattered glass ceilings in venture capital, business, sports, politics, fintech, health tech, and sustainability. Indra Nooyi, the former Chairman, and CEO of PepsiCo and best-selling author, "My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future," is set to deliver the keynote speech at Shatter Summit, alongside other strong women leaders like Cathy Engelbert, the first-ever Commissioner of the WNBA and former CEO of Deloitte.
Collins, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and former Appointee in the second Obama Administration to the National Women's Business Council, founded the Shatter Fund in 2017 to invest in technology companies led by female entrepreneurs. Collins now is bringing that expertise to Sway Ventures, a US-based venture capital firm investing in early to mid-stage technology companies.
"Technology is the greatest equalizer of the 21st century. Investing in women is the greatest returns-driven opportunity, creating long-term social and economic benefits, and importantly, it is the right thing to do. While we have made great strides forward, more work is needed to level the playing field on a global scale for women in all industries," says Collins. "The Shatter Summit's mission is to highlight inspirational women succeeding in business and blazing trails to create more diversity in leadership. But, talk is not action, and that's why our speakers are providing valuable real-life experiences to inspire our audience to act. The Shatter Summit recognizes that and opens doors for today's women leaders and future generations."
The Shatter Summit, held in partnership with the Silicon Valley Women’s Leadership Initiative, celebrates these exceptional women leaders, through thought-provoking discussions about their success, lessons learned, and how their influence will shape the economy for years to come.
Speaking about the Shatter Summit's mission, Indra Nooyi says: "This platform is a critical one. It highlights the contributions of leading women who are sharing important stories, learning from one another and are working hard to ensure that women have equal access to opportunities to make an impact in the workplace. Given the additional challenges women have faced due to the pandemic, their work has only become more crucial.”
Communities, global policymakers, and private companies like the Shatter Summit's sponsors - Goodwin Procter LLP, a leading international law firm, Seiler LLP, a leading advisory, tax, and accounting firm, and the Shatter Fund - share a responsibility for achieving gender equality. Events like the Shatter Summit celebrate our progress toward fulfilling this responsibility and spotlight the changes needed to achieve absolute equality now and for future generations.
The Shatter Summit brings together a diverse group of influential and powerful speakers, (in order of appearance):
Shatter Fund Founder, SWAY Ventures Partner - Shelly Kapoor Collins
WNBA Commissioner, Former CEO Deloitte - Cathy Engelbert
Goodwin Partner + Healthcare / Life Sciences Expert - Delphine O’Rourke
Co-Founder/COO Ellipsis Health - Susan Solinsky
Founder/CEO of Gabbi - Kaitlin Christine
CEO of January Ai - Noosheen Hashemi
CMO Everly Health - Jenifer Luisi Dasho
MSNBC + NBC Anchor + Business Correspondent - Ali Velshi
Founder Halogen Ventures - Jesse Draper
Bloomberg Executive Editor/Technology - Tom Giles
CEO Interos - Jennifer Bisceglie
CEO Strides AI + Author - Rika Nakazawa
Former CEO AXIOM - Elena Donio
Former President STUBHUB + Author - Sukhinder Singh Cassidy
CEO Clear Loop - Laura Zapata
MSNBC Co-Anchor "Morning Joe" - Mika Brzezinski
CEO All in Together - Lauren Leader
Goodwin Partner + Co-Chair Fintech/Digital Currency - Mitzi Chang
CEO Long Game - Lindsay Holden
CEO Altriarch - Danielle Brown
Chair Fashion Makes Change - Cara Smyth
CEO AERA + Founder/CEO FIGURE EIGHT - Tina Bhojwani
CEO Queen of Raw - Stephanie Benedetto
CNN Senior Director of Newsgathering - Audrey Irvine
Founder Gaming Society - Jaymee Messler
SVP Monumental Sports + Entertainment; WNBA Washington Mystics - Alycen McAuley
Former CEO PEPSICO + Author - Indra Nooyi
Event Details:
What: 3 Hour Live FREE Virtual Conference, Reservation only
When: October 20, 2021 at 12 PM (PT) / 3 PM (ET)
Presented by: Shelly Kapoor Collins, Founder of the Shatter Fund in partnership with Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative
Format: A Combination of Fireside Chats + Panels
Event Topics:
WELCOME: Host Shelly Kapoor Collins
OPENING KEYNOTE: Make Way for the WNBA’s First Commissioner
THE Ai FRONTIER: How Female Founders' Diverse Perspectives Are Creating More Creative Solutions for Better Health
WOMEN IN VENTURE: Protecting Emerging Managers On the Cap Table
FIRESIDE CHAT: Post-Pandemic: Untangling the Global Supply Chain
THE BOTTOM LINE: The Next Generation of Boards Integrating DE&I and ESG
EMBRACING DIVERSITY: Advancing Pay Equity, Equal Representation + Participation
FINTECH FEMALE TRAILBLAZERS: Redefining How We Spend, Save + Invest
SUSTAINABLE FASHION: Innovation Positively Impacting People + Our Planet
BET ON WOMEN: Changing the Game + Calling the Shots
CLOSING FIRESIDE CHAT "My Life in Full"
The Shatter Foundation
The Shatter Foundation was formed in early 2021 as further proof of Collin’s commitment to investing and paving the way for women’s and girls’ advancement. The Foundation was formed with the key backing of Founding Sponsor, Franklin Templeton, and in partnership with Collins’s alma mater the University of Maryland, College Park. The Foundation benefits underserved girls by providing them educational tools, grants, and mentorship to think, create and confidently innovate.
About the Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative
Stefanie Lingle Beasley and Carolyn Miller McCusker, co-founders of the Silicon Valley Women's Leadership Initiative and PR + Events firm Beasley & McCusker Communications, are proud to partner with the Shatter Fund to spotlight the achievements of and amplify the voices of women leaders through strategic communications and events focusing on female founders in the technology sector.
