Learn to Hunt program opens registration for upland bird hunting workshop and mentored hunt

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook upland birds to anyone who has little to no upland bird hunting experience.

The workshop is scheduled from 6-8 p.m., Dec. 3, at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. It is designed for participants 18 years of age and older. There is a $45 fee to attend.

The workshop features a two-hour knowledge and skills building session with instructors teaching the basics of upland hunting and wingshooting. The event also includes two mentored hunts – one on Dec. 4 and one on Jan. 8 - at Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge. Space is limited so early registration is encouraged. Participants will receive a hat, vest and a membership provided by Pheasants Forever.

“For those interested in the challenge of upland hunting as a means of sourcing their own protein, this program provides the opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting upland birds such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them.

For more information and to begin the registration process, visit http://events.constantcontact. com/register/event?llr= dep4qyuab&oeidk= a07eip589plaf30c9d0

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Pheasants Forever. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.