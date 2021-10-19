Submit Release
PennDOT to Close Embreeville Road, Route 841 (Chesterville Road) for Roadway, Bridge Repair in Chester County

10/19/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Embreeville Road in Caln and West Bradford townships and Route 841 (Chesterville Road) in Elk and New London townships, Chester County, are scheduled to close for roadway and bridge repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

  • Thursday, October 21, through Tuesday, November 30, Embreeville Road is scheduled to close 24/7 between Hazelwood Avenue and West Chester Road in Caln and West Bradford townships for roadway repair. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Hazelwood Avenue, Marshallton Thorndale Road, Route 162 (Strasburg Road), Romansville Road and West Chester Road; and
  • Monday, October 25, through Tuesday, November 30, Route 841 (Chesterville Road) is scheduled to close 24/7 between Strickersville Road and Lewisville Road in Elk and New London townships for bridge repair. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Strickersville Road and Route 896 (Appleton Road/New London Road).

Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

 

# # #

 

Embreeville Road Closure and Detour.jpg

Chesterville Road Bridge Closure and Detour.jpg

