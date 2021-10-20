Usherpa: Real Estate Agents Need Better Outreach
As the real estate market gets more competitive, agents must stand out.
The market is changing rapidly and real estate agents have even more competition. The key to keeping customers and getting referrals lies in using a Smart CRM to do the bulk of the work automatically.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If 91% of home buyers say they would use their real estate agent again, according to National Association of Realtors data, why do only 13% buy their next home from the same agent? The reason, according to Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa, the real estate and mortgage industry’s original enterprise CRM technology, is that Realtors simply don’t reach out. When Realtors stay in touch with past home sellers, they will refer the agent up to 4 times to their friends and family. So, why aren’t agents doing it?
— Chris Harrington, President of Usherpa
“The market is changing rapidly and real estate agents have more competition than ever before, and much of it is coming from iBuyers and discount brokers that are disrupting the system,” Harrington said. “But the data still says that buyers and sellers want to work with an agent they trust. If the agent stays in touch, they can keep the customer and get the referrals. If they don’t, they’ll lose the business.”
Harrington says the key to making this work for busy agents lies in using a Smart CRM that will do the bulk of the work automatically. A traditional CRM is not enough, nor is a content service that requires the agent to choose, modify and send messages on their own. A Smart CRM offers all of the functionality of a traditional CRM but also the content that agents need to continue to add value to past customers while they maintain those important business referral relationships.
Usherpa’s Smart CRM was named to the prestigious HousingWire 2021 Tech100 listing of the most innovative real estate technology companies. Usherpa was the only company in 2021 to make both real estate and mortgage lending lists.
But the second required component is great content. Effective multi-channel marketing only works when the prospect finds the content valuable. Usherpa’s customized, highly localized, and automated content written by industry pros resonates with the agent’s leads, clients and partners to maintain meaningful, productive relationships.
“An email alone isn’t enough,” Harrington said. “Engagement requires compelling content delivered through a number of channels, including video and text. Our monthly, eye-catching housing market video is a great example. Agents who can reach out and touch people in their networks automatically through the channel they prefer will win more business. Those that don’t may not be in this business much longer.”
Usherpa is the mortgage and real estate industry’s most sophisticated, cloud-based CRM/Marketing Automation system. Find out more by visiting the company online at https://usherpa.com/, by calling (303) 740-5710 or via email at info@usherpa.com.
About Usherpa
Usherpa has been serving the mortgage and real estate industry since 1995, when it was founded as Media Center LLC. The company offers a powerful, easy-to-use marketing and CRM platform backed by gold-standard customer support and robust training to help Loan Officers and Real Estate Agents make the most of its effortless, fully-automated CRM. Usherpa users are empowered to build and maintain relationships with prospects, past customers, and business partners, resulting in increased repeat and referral business. Visit https://usherpa.com/ to learn more.
# # #
Madeline Harrington
USHERPA
+1 3037405710
email us here