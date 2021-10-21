Judy Whalen: Helping you achieve harmony in your business and personal life
Using her innovative and cutting-edge approach, Judy Whalen helps her clients to achieve harmony in their business and personal life.
If they aren't having fun and enjoying what they are doing, we need to figure out if this is what they should be doing. They need to get a sense of enjoyment or accomplishment from their business.”BROOKLYN , WISCONSIN , UNITED STATES , October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the founder and CEO of the Center for Strategic Change, Judy Whalen is a strategy expert who works with business and nonprofit leaders in areas such as strategy, market research, and communications. A strategic growth consultant, Whalen also works with individuals and families, helping them implement change in their lives through the Strengthen the Harmony Between Your Life, Family and Work online course, webinars, and workshops, as well as coaching activities.
— Judy Whalen
“Business and nonprofit leaders hire me because they want to grow their business or organization, but they do not have a growth plan. They are overworked, overwhelmed, and worried about their financials, all while juggling their work life, family life, and health. So, I guide them through a strategic thinking process that helps them clarify their core values, determine their priorities, stay focused, and take action. As a result, they grow their business and their lives,” said Whalen, speaking on the Billionaires in Boxers Global Podcast with host Phil Pelucha.
Whalen has worked with high-profile organizations and clients for more than 29 years. These include the U.S Chamber of Commerce, Children’s Health System, IEEE – the world’s largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, the Valley Industrial Association, Siemens, the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, and the International Association for Regenerative Therapy, amongst others.
The Brooklyn-based Whalen has heard every excuse under the sun from business owners and nonprofit leaders struggling to achieve their strategic goals. Once she realized that these struggles were due to issues in their personal lives, she started focusing on helping them fix this.
“Our core values are ultimately interlinked with our business and professional lives. When I’m working with clients, I observe what’s going on with those involved in the process. Over the years, I’ve observed that my clients are outstanding in their field of expertise. But I started seeing all kinds of factors outside their business life impact them. For example, I have heard clients talk about dysfunctional relationships and health issues that disrupted their personal lives and eventually impacted their work lives. The tragedy is a business owner who invests years of time and financial resources building their business to have it impacted by a dysfunctional relationship with a spouse or partner. Or someone whose health has been ignored and has deteriorated to the point their energy levels and mental focus have decreased and are impacting the business’s sustainability. It may cause the business to reduce operations, consider selling at a reduced price, or even shut down,” she said.
In recent years, the importance of maintaining optimum mental health has been brought to attention. However, Whalen observes clients who do not prioritize their mental health. Their mental health affects business operations, even though the business owner may not immediately see it.
“I tell clients if they are not having fun and enjoying what they are doing, we need to figure out if this is what they should be doing. If they are developing personality changes or health changes, something is amiss. Their business does not have to be jolly all the time, but they need to get a sense of enjoyment or accomplishment from their business. If that is not the case, then we need to work towards resolving the problem,” she said.
Through the courses that she develops, Whalen helps clients conceptualize the strategic plan for their business and the game plan for their life. For example, she regularly hears two words from businesspeople: those words are “overworked and overwhelmed.” Instead of this, she aims to help them develop harmony in their life, family, and work.
“My goal is to strengthen the harmony across clients’ businesses and their lives. Handling cash flow, especially with the pandemic, has become a challenge, but it is manageable. You have to think about the future while managing the present,” she said.
If you want to find out more about Strengthen the Harmony Between Your Life, Family, and Work, you can contact Whalen via her email judy@CenterForStrategicChange.com. She is happy to have a chat or schedule a call which you can do via her website.
