Submit Release
News Search

There were 817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,913 in the last 365 days.

2021-10-18 15:22:35.517 St. Louis Resident Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-10-18 15:22:35.517

Story Photo

A St. Louis resident spelled their way to $50,000 after finding one of the top prizes on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Phillips 66, 8231 N. Lindbergh Blvd., in Florissant.  

$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game with over $9 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes of $50,000.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

You just read:

2021-10-18 15:22:35.517 St. Louis Resident Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.