2021-10-18 15:22:35.517 St. Louis Resident Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-10-18 15:22:35.517

A St. Louis resident spelled their way to $50,000 after finding one of the top prizes on a “$50,000 Crossword Extra” Scratchers ticket.

The winning ticket was sold at Phillips 66, 8231 N. Lindbergh Blvd., in Florissant.

“$50,000 Crossword Extra” is a $3 game with over $9 million in unclaimed prizes, including five more top prizes of $50,000.

In FY21, players in St. Louis County won more than $205.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $39.9 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.