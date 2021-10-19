Submit Release
October 19, 2021 - Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Richmond Region on Saturday

~Attorney General Herring reminds Virginians to dispose of unused prescriptions, especially opioids, at one of many drop-off sites across the Commonwealth~

RICHMOND Attorney General Mark R. Herring is encouraging Virginians to take advantage of Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to dispose of unused or expired medications, especially prescription opioids, before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested. Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the Attorney General's team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal. Takeback locations across the Northern Virginia region, which will be open Saturday, October 23rd from 10am - 2pm, are listed below, and you .

 

“Drug takeback days are a quick, safe, easy way to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions that you may have lying around your house, making our homes, families and communities safer and healthier,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, all too often addiction starts at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescriptions fall into the hands of someone who could abuse them. I want to encourage all Virginians to take an hour out of their weekend to clean out any old or unused prescriptions and bring them to a drug takeback location near you.”

 

There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

  • Heroin abuse is 19 times more likely among those who abuse prescription opioids
  • Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids
  • One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years
  • Studies show a link between the availability of prescription and illicit drugs and the likelihood of abuse

 

In Virginia, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in overdose deaths:

  • In 2020, 17.1% of all drug overdose deaths included fentanyl, a 71.7% increase from the year before
  • Between January and June 2020, at least 1,086 Virginians died from a drug overdose of either fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, opioids or other drugs, an increase of 39% from the year before

 

The heroin and prescription opioid epidemic has been a top priority for Attorney General Herring. He and his team continue to attack the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcementeducation, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth. 

 

As part of this work, Attorney General Herring has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Virginia is expected to receive half a billion dollars from opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergin, and Cardinal, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as a result of Attorney General Herring’s multiyear investigation into the role opioid manufacturers and distributors played in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis in Virginia and across the country. Attorney General Herring has also reached a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, that will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country. Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million as its share of the agreement. Additionally, Attorney General Herring has secured $13 million through a settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis. He has also filed suit against Teva/Cephalon for the role it played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.

 

Earlier this year, Attorney General Herring's legislation that directs funds secured through these ongoing lawsuits toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that the most money possible goes to actually addressing the opioid crisis, was signed into law.

 

Drug Takeback locations include:

Location Name Collection Site Address City State,Zip
DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY POLICE DEPARTMENT DLA CLINIC 8000 JEFFERSON DAVIS HIGHWAYBLDG 201 RICHMOND VA,23297
UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND POLICE DEPARTMENT 490 WESTHAMTPON WAYSPECIAL PROGRAMS BUILDING RICHMOND VA,23173
HENRICO POLICE DEPARTMENT FAIRFIELD HENRICO COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY 1401 N. LABURNUM AVE RICHMOND VA,23223
RICHMOND CITY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RICHMOND CITY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 1701 FAIRFIELD WAY RICHMOND VA,23223
HENRICO POLICE DEPARTMENT HENRICO TRAINING CENTER ENTRANCE IS ON SHRADER ROAD 7721 E. PARHAM ROAD HENRICO VA,23294
COLONIAL HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT COLONIAL HEIGHTS POLICE DEPARTMENT PUBLIC SAFETY BUILDING 100-A HIGHLAND AVEPO BOX 3401 COLONIAL HEIGHTS VA,23834
PETERSBURG SHERIFF'S OFFICE WALMART 3500 SOUTH CRATER ROAD PETERSBURG VA,23803
DINWIDDIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE EASTSIDE ENHANCEMENT CENTER 7301 BOYDTON PLANK ROAD PETERSBURG VA,23803
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE AREA 1 AND 8 OFFICE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV 1 OFFICE 9300 BROOK ROAD GLEN ALLEN VA,23060
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WEGMANS 12501 STONE VILLAGE WAY MIDLOTHIAN VA,23113
ASHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT ASHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT VISITOR PARKING LOT 601 ENGLAND STREET ASHLAND VA,23005
HENRICO POLICE DEPARTMENT WEGMANS GROCERY STORE 12200 WEGMANS BLVD HENRICO VA,23233
FORT LEE - PROVOST MARSHAL OFFICE FORT LEE MILITARY POLICE STATION FRONT LOBBY BLDG# 8526MAHONE AVE FORT LEE VA,23801
HANOVER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MECHANICSVILLE CONVENIENCE CENTER 7427 VERDI LANE MECHANICSVILLE VA,23116
PETERSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT CVS PHARMACY 2100 SOUTH CRATER RD PETERSBURG VA,23805
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT SIDE PARKING LOT 6600 COURTHOUSE ROAD PRINCE GEORGE VA,23875
HOPEWELL POLICE DEPARTMENT JOHN RANDOLPH HOSPITAL 411 WEST RANDOLPH RD. HOPEWELL VA,23860
HOPEWELL POLICE DEPARTMENT HOPEWELL POLICE 311 CAVALIER SQUARE HOPEWELL VA,23860
GOOCHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MANAKIN FIRE RESCUE COMPANY 1 GOOCHLAND COUNTY 180 RIVER RD W MANAKIN SABOT VA,23103
CHARLES CITY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CHARLES CITY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 10780 COURTHOUSE ROAD CHARLES CITY VA,23030
NEW KENT COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE NEW KENT SHERIFF'S OFFICE 11995 COURTHOUSE CIRCLE NEW KENT VA,23124
CAROLINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MARY WASHINGTON PRIMARY CARE & PEDIATRICS 8051 PROSPERITY WAY RUTHER GLEN VA,22546
POWHATAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE COURT HOUSE LOBBY 3880 OLD BUCKINGHAM ROADSUITE A POWHATAN VA,23139
AMELIA COUNTY SHERFF'S OFFICE AMELIA PHARMACY 15412 PATRICK HENRY HWY. AMELIA COURT HOUSE VA,23002
AMELIA COUNTY SHERFF'S OFFICE WALGREENS PHARMACY 15105 PATRICK HENRY HWY. AMELIA COURT HOUSE VA,23002
KING WILLIAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FOODLION 4915 RICHMOND-TAPPAHANNOCK HWY AYLETT VA,23009
SUSSEX COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SUSSEX COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 20212 THORNTON SQUARE SUSSEX VA,23884
GOOCHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE GOOCHLAND FIRE/RESCUE COMPANY 5 2710 FAIRGROUNDS ROAD GOOCHLAND VA,23063
CAROLINE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CVS 104 W. BROADDUS AVE BOWLING GREEN VA,22427
KING AND QUEEN SHERIFF'S OFFICE PAMUNKEY REGIONAL LIBRARY FRONT PARKING LOT 396 NEWTOWN ROAD SAINT STEPHENS CHURCH VA,23148
JAMES CITY COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT JAMES CITY COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER 4600 OPPORTUNITY WAY WILLIAMSBURG VA,23188
KING AND QUEEN SHERIFF'S OFFICE NICK'S RESTAURANT SIDE PARKING LOT 3483 LEWIS B. PULLER HWY SHACKLEFORDS VA,23156
BLACKSTONE (TOWN OF) POLICE DEPARTMENT BLACKSTONE POLICE DEPARTMENT CONFERENCE ROOM 101 WEST ELM STREET -BLACKSTONE, VA BLACKSTONE VA,23824
WILLIAMSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT440 N BOUNDARY STREET WILLIAMSBURG VA,23185
TAPPAHANNOCK PD / ESSEX COUNTY SO WAL-MART OUTSIDE BETWEEN FRONT ENTRANCES 1660 TAPPAHANNOCK BLVD TAPPAHANNOCK VA,22560
SURRY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SURRY COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE 45 SCHOOL STREET SURRY VA,23883
LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 1 WOOLFOLK AVE LOUISA VA,23093
FLUVANNA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JEFFERSON PHARMACY 194 B TURKEY SAG TRAIL PALMYRA VA,22963
KENBRIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT KENBRIDGE POLICE DEPARTMENT 511 E 5TH AVENUE KENBRIDGE VA,23944
GORDONSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT GORDONSVILLE PLAZA 408W.GORDON AVE. GORDONSVILLE VA,22942

 

 

 

 

October 19, 2021 - Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Richmond Region on Saturday

