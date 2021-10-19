Submit Release
October 19, 2021 - Drug Takeback Day Events to Be Held Across Charlottesville Region on Saturday

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Mark Herring Attorney General

~Attorney General Herring reminds Virginians to dispose of unused prescriptions, especially opioids, at one of many drop-off sites across the Commonwealth~

RICHMOND Attorney General Mark R. Herring is encouraging Virginians to take advantage of Saturday's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day to dispose of unused or expired medications, especially prescription opioids, before they can be misused, abused, or accidentally ingested. Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the Attorney General's team will be stationed at dozens of locations throughout the Commonwealth to accept medications for proper disposal. Takeback locations across the Northern Virginia region, which will be open Saturday, October 23rd from 10am - 2pm, are listed below, and you .

 

“Drug takeback days are a quick, safe, easy way to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions that you may have lying around your house, making our homes, families and communities safer and healthier,” said Attorney General Herring. “Sadly, all too often addiction starts at home in the medicine cabinet when unused prescriptions fall into the hands of someone who could abuse them. I want to encourage all Virginians to take an hour out of their weekend to clean out any old or unused prescriptions and bring them to a drug takeback location near you.”

 

There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse:

  • Heroin abuse is 19 times more likely among those who abuse prescription opioids
  • Half of young people who used heroin got started by abusing prescription opioids
  • One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years
  • Studies show a link between the availability of prescription and illicit drugs and the likelihood of abuse

 

In Virginia, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a spike in overdose deaths:

  • In 2020, 17.1% of all drug overdose deaths included fentanyl, a 71.7% increase from the year before
  • Between January and June 2020, at least 1,086 Virginians died from a drug overdose of either fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, opioids or other drugs, an increase of 39% from the year before

 

The heroin and prescription opioid epidemic has been a top priority for Attorney General Herring. He and his team continue to attack the problem with a multifaceted approach that includes enforcementeducation, prevention, and legislation to encourage reporting of overdoses in progress, expand the availability of naloxone, and expand access to the Prescription Monitoring Program. He has supported federal efforts to improve the availability of treatment and recovery resources and made prescription drug disposal kits available across the Commonwealth. 

 

As part of this work, Attorney General Herring has focused on accountability for pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors who helped create, prolong, and profit from the opioid crisis in Virginia and around the country. Virginia is expected to receive half a billion dollars from opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergin, and Cardinal, and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson as a result of Attorney General Herring’s multiyear investigation into the role opioid manufacturers and distributors played in creating and prolonging the opioid crisis in Virginia and across the country. Attorney General Herring has also reached a resolution of his lawsuit against the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma, that will make public tens of millions of documents related to their role in the opioid crisis, and require a payment of more than $4.3 billion for prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts in communities across the country. Virginia is expected to receive at least $80 million as its share of the agreement. Additionally, Attorney General Herring has secured $13 million through a settlement with McKinsey and Company for its role in “turbocharging” the opioid crisis. He has also filed suit against Teva/Cephalon for the role it played in creating the opioid epidemic. Additional multistate investigations and legal actions remain ongoing.

 

Earlier this year, Attorney General Herring's legislation that directs funds secured through these ongoing lawsuits toward opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery, ensuring that the most money possible goes to actually addressing the opioid crisis, was signed into law.

 

Drug Takeback locations include:

Location Name Collection Site Address City State,Zip
ALBERMARLE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WEGMANS 100 WEGMANS DR CHARLOTTESVILLE VA,22902
ALBERMARLE COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT MARTHA JEFFERSON HOSPITAL 500 MARTHA JEFFERSON DR CHARLOTTESVILLE VA,22911
GORDONSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT GORDONSVILLE PLAZA 408W.GORDON AVE. GORDONSVILLE VA,22942
FLUVANNA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JEFFERSON PHARMACY 194 B TURKEY SAG TRAIL PALMYRA VA,22963
LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LOUISA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 1 WOOLFOLK AVE LOUISA VA,23093
MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 115 CHURCH ST MADISON VA,22727
ORANGE (TOWN OF) POLICE DEPARTMENT CVS PHARMACY FRONT SIDEWALK 308 RADNEY ROAD ORANGE VA,22960
ORANGE (TOWN OF) POLICE DEPARTMENT ORANGE PHARMACY FRONT SIDEWALK 130 WEST MAIN STREET ORANGE VA,22960
AUGUSTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AUGUSTA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE GRAVES JOSHUA 127 LEE HWY VERONA VA,24482
STAUNTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AUGUSTA HEALTH STAUNTON URGENT CARE FISHER AUTO PARKING LEFT OF URGENT CARE BUILDING 795 STATLER BLVD STAUNTON VA,24401
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 25 SOUTH LIBERTY STREET HARRISONBURG VA,22801
HARRISONBURG POLICE DEPT. CVS PHARMACY 1100 S. HIGH ST. HARRISONBURG VA,22801
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE SENTARA RMH FUNKHOUSER WOMEN'S CENTER 2275 HEALTH CAMPUS DR HARRISONBURG VA,22801
GOOCHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE GOOCHLAND FIRE/RESCUE COMPANY 5 2710 FAIRGROUNDS ROAD GOOCHLAND VA,23063
CULPEPER POLICE DEPARTMENT NOVANT HEALTH UVA-CULPEPER MEDICAL CENTER 501 SUNSET LANE CULPEPER VA,22701
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV. 2 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV. 2 OFFICE 15148 STATE POLICE ROAD CULPEPER VA,22701
APPOMATTOX COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FARMERS BANK OF APPOMATTOX 169 OLD COURTHOUSE ROAD APPOMATTOX VA,24522
VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV. 3 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE DIV 3 OFFICE 240 THIRD DIVISION LOOP APPOMATTOX VA,24522
ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE LAKE OF THE WOODS CLUBHOUSE LOWER PARKING LOT 205 LAKE OF THE WOODS PARKWAY LOCUST GROVE VA,22508
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 383 PORTER STREET WASHINGTON VA,22747
POWHATAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE COURT HOUSE LOBBY 3880 OLD BUCKINGHAM ROADSUITE A POWHATAN VA,23139
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CVS COURTLAND COMMONS PARKING LOT 9767 COURTHOUSE ROAD SPOTSYLVANIA VA,22553
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE CHANCELLOR'S VILLAGE MAIN ENTRANCE PARKING AREA 12100 CHANCELLORSVILLAGE LANE FREDERICKSBURG VA,22407
GOOCHLAND COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MANAKIN FIRE RESCUE COMPANY 1 GOOCHLAND COUNTY 180 RIVER RD W MANAKIN SABOT VA,23103
BUENA VISTA POLICE DEPARTMENT BUENA VISTA CVS / FOOD LION PARKING LOT 2148 E. MIDLAND TRAIL BUENA VISTA VA,24416
REMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINGTON DRUG STORE 207 EAST MAIN STREET REMINGTON VA,22734
AMELIA COUNTY SHERFF'S OFFICE AMELIA PHARMACY 15412 PATRICK HENRY HWY. AMELIA COURT HOUSE VA,23002
AMELIA COUNTY SHERFF'S OFFICE WALGREENS PHARMACY 15105 PATRICK HENRY HWY. AMELIA COURT HOUSE VA,23002
HENRICO POLICE DEPARTMENT WEGMANS GROCERY STORE 12200 WEGMANS BLVD HENRICO VA,23233
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT WEGMANS 12501 STONE VILLAGE WAY MIDLOTHIAN VA,23113
FAUQUIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FAUQUIER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 78 W. LEE ST WARRENTON VA,20186
LYNCHBURG SHERIFF'S OFFICE KROGER GROCERY STORE 4119 BOONSBORO ROAD LYNCHBURG VA,24503
LYNCHBURG SHERIFF'S OFFICE KROGER GROCERY STORE 2012 WARDS ROAD LYNCHBURG VA,24502

 

 

 

 

