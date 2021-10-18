Commerce Announces Hiring of Agriculture Recruiter

Oklahoma City – The Oklahoma Department of Commerce (Commerce) has added an Agriculture recruiter to its Business Development team, helping the agency in its transition to sector-based recruitment of economic development projects. Sierra Simpson joins Commerce in this new role.

“Agriculture has been one of Oklahoma’s key industries since statehood,” said Brent Kisling, Commerce Executive Director. “With Sierra on board, we can better focus our efforts to strengthen the supply chain for existing agriculture companies and pair assets with companies looking to expand to further grow the industry. We also hope to increase collaboration across the many impressive agriculture-related entities and organizations in our state.”

“The addition of a position dedicated fully to introducing new talent, companies and opportunities to the agriculture industry in our state is incredibly exciting,” said Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma Secretary of Agriculture. “I am eager to work alongside Sierra and the Commerce team as we continue to support our state’s vast agriculture operations and the many Oklahomans employed in this sector.”

Simpson is a fifth-generation farmer and rancher from Northwest Oklahoma, and an entrepreneur. She is an active member in multiple industry associations and a supporter of FFA and 4-H groups.

“Agriculture is a fundamental way of life for Oklahomans,” said Simpson. “I am excited for the opportunity to take on this new position and bring new opportunities for economic growth to rural communities and agriculture companies. Alongside our industry partners in the state, we can strengthen Oklahoma’s agriculture sector, support Oklahoma companies, recruit new business to the state and enhance our supply chain.”

“We have seen incredible success in our aerospace recruitment efforts with the establishment of an aerospace business development team and we are seeing the early successes of establishing an automotive team,” said Jennifer Springer, Commerce Director of Business Development. “As we continue to form our industry teams, we are excited to see the realization of some of the untapped potential in one of Oklahoma’s most vital industries.”

To view Commerce’s industry breakdown and staff specialties, click here.