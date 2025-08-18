Oklahoma Shatters Record with Almost $14 Billion in New Capital Investment

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce announced today that the state has set a record for new capital investment, with a 2025 year-to-date total of more than $13.7 billion. This surpasses the previous record, set in 2023 of approximately $8 billion.

“Oklahoma’s turnaround started in 2019, and now our state’s economic future is brighter than ever,” said Governor Stitt. “Top-tier companies around the world see what’s happening in our state, and they are lining up to reinvest and do business in Oklahoma. We’ve cut taxes and red tape, created business courts, and now we’re seeing the hard work pay off with almost $14 billion in new capital investment.”

The announcement follows Google’s commitment to invest $9 billion in Oklahoma over the next two years, including the construction of a new data center in Stillwater. The record total also reflects the contributions of more than 200 existing companies across Oklahoma that are partnering with the state to expand and grow through the Oklahoma Innovation Expansion Program (OIEP) or the Business Expansion Incentive Program (BEIP).

“The recent announcements from Google, EGA, SCHEELS, and hundreds of other businesses across the state show the confidence companies have in Oklahoma’s ability to support growth and innovation,” said John Budd, CEO of the Oklahoma Department of Commerce. “Not only are companies choosing Oklahoma for our affordable, reliable energy and truly business-friendly environment, but they are also coming here because it’s the best state in the country to live and raise a family. Oklahoma continues to win, and the world is taking notice.”

Recent wins for Oklahoma include: