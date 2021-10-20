25Th Annual Believe In Tomorrow Port To Fort 6k Run/Walk October 30th In Baltimore
Event Benefits Believe In Tomorrow Children's House at Johns HopkinsBALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s annual Port To Fort 6k Run/Walk through Locust Point and around historic Fort McHenry is roaring back to life with a Halloween theme. After a virtual 2020 race, the Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation, based in Baltimore, Maryland, is excited to be hosting this family friendly in-person event that supports the many critically ill children and their families who stay at the Children’s House at Johns Hopkins. Located directly across the street from the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, this Believe In Tomorrow facility is widely recognized as one of the leading hospital based pediatric non-profit residential programs in the United States.
The 25th Annual Believe In Tomorrow Children’s Foundation Port to Fort 6K is sponsored by the Home Depot and is consistently rated as one of Baltimore’s best run/walk races. And…….it is one of the only races that is granted access to historic Fort McHenry, which offers spectacular views of Baltimore’s harbor. The Port To Fort Race includes prizes, tee shirts and a great post-race party with breakfast sandwiches from the Iron Rooster.
Costumes are certainly not required but are encouraged, and prizes will be given out for the best adult and children’s costumes. Each runner will also receive a beautiful flower courtesy of Bell Nursery.
Individual adult runners are $35 and children under 12 are $15.
For more race information please go to www.believeintomorrow.org or call 410-744-1032.
For media information contact Brian Morrison, bmorrison@believeintomorrow.org. cell: 410-615-7690.
