Watch live: Gov. Cox to announce new Afghan Community Fund to help refugees

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 19, 2021) — Tune in live for a special announcement about the launch of Utah’s Afghan Community Fund, a public-private partnership that will help provide assistance for the 765 Afghan refugees coming to Utah.
