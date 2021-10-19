Submit Release
Watch live: Gov. Cox to announce new Afghan Community Fund to help refugees

October 19, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 19, 2021) — Tune in live for a special announcement about the launch of Utah’s Afghan Community Fund, a public-private partnership that will help provide assistance for the 765 Afghan refugees coming to Utah.

###

