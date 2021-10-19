Partnership Financial Credit Union Volunteers for CU Kind Day
I am so proud of the PFCU team members that donated and collected food on CU Kind Day for such a great cause,”MORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff and members from Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) partnered with local food pantries as part of credit union volunteer activities around the state for CU Kind Day, launched by the Illinois Credit Union League.
More than 60 Illinois credit unions participated in CU Kind Day on October 12th, a day of service designed to put the credit union motto of “people helping people” into action. The staff at PFCU donated and collected non-perishable food from members to feed the hungry in the communities that each location serves. They collected food for:
•Morton Grove and Evanston Office: Niles Township Food Pantry
•Des Plaines Office: Self Help Closet and Pantry of Des Plaines
•Barrington Office: Barrington Township Food Pantry
•Franklin Park Office: Leyden Family Service
•Glenview Office: Northfield Food Pantry
“I am so proud of the PFCU team members that donated and collected food on CU Kind Day for such a great cause,” said Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of Partnership Financial Credit Union.
“Typically, our annual volunteer project is a group outing, however, because of Covid-19 concerns, we decided to have our employees bring in food and asked members to do the same. Both employees and members came through big time. As an organization, PFCU is committed to giving back to our communities and encouraging our team members to do the same. We look forward to many more opportunities to help make a difference in the communities we serve!”
Partnership Financial Credit Union is open to the community with branches in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Glenview, Morton Grove and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU formed in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions merged. With origins dating back to the 1950s, PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personal relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri’s long tenure of over 33 years, PFCU has many team members with 20-plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.
