2021 Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

ATLANTA, GA, USA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame Class of 2021 has been announced. The inductees will be honored during the 25th Annual Healthcare Internet Conference being held in Las Vegas November 2-4, 2021.

The 2021 inductee for Innovative Individual is Chad Mallory, CEO, Loyal Health.

The 2021 inductee for Innovative Organization is Kaiser Permanente.

The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame honors individuals and organizations that have made outstanding, long-lasting contributions to the healthcare internet industry. The organization’s purpose, while honoring innovation, is to ensure that the “history” of the industry is preserved for future generations new to the healthcare industry.

About the Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame:
The Healthcare Internet Hall of Fame is an independent organization whose annual inductees are selected by an independent Board of Judges. For more information, please visit www.hihof.com.

