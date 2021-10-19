Road Closure to Start This Week on Boyles Run Road in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA –Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4022 (Boyles Run Road) will be closed starting tomorrow in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement project.

Beginning on Wednesday, October 20 through Friday, October 29, Boyles Run Road will be closed daily between Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road) and Johnson Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes.

A detour using Route 147, Route 4020 (Hallowing Run Road), and Dornsife Mountain Road, will be in place daily while work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Friday only between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

