Public Invited to Weekly PennDOT Recruitment Event for Winter Maintenance Program

​Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is inviting the public to attend a recruitment event each Wednesday, from October 20 through November 24 to learn about winter maintenance positions the department offers in Beaver County.

The recruitment event will be held at PennDOT’s Rochester Maintenance Building located at 155 Stewart Avenue Rochester, PA 15074 from 8 a.m. to noon each Wednesday, from October 20 through November 24.

Recruiters will be available to discuss current and future openings within the Commonwealth. On the spot applications and interviews will take place for individuals with their CDL license for winter equipment operator positions.

Laptops and staff will be available to assist interested participants navigate the new electronic application system.

PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit www.employment.pa.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

# # #

