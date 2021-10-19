Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market worth USD 12.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.8%
Refurbished Medical Devices Market | Trend ,Size ,Demand ,Application & Forecast 2021-2027PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2021 from USD 12.1 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2027.
Refurbished medical instrumentality refers to devices that are improved to a reusable condition while not dynamic their original specifications. The method of melioration involves the uninstallation of Associate in Nursing recent machine and an intensive pairing of all elements, followed by disinfecting, cleaning, painting and replacement of broken or recent elements. The device is then oversubscribed at a significantly lower cost as compared to a brand new machine. Due to these advantages, refurbished instrumentality finds in depth relevance across hospitals, clinics and different care establishments.
List of Key Players of Refurbished Medical Devices Market
• GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
• Radio Oncology Systems
• DRE Medical
• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
• Everx Pvt Ltd.
• Block Imaging
• Siemens Healthcare systems
• Integrity Medical systems Inc
The growth of the world refurbished medical instrumentality market are often attributed to factors like hospital budget cuts, an outsized inventory of used or previous medical devises, rising demand for capital-intensive diagnostic imaging instrumentality, e-commerce platform enhancing the convenience of purchase of refurbished medical instrumentality, growing preference for eco-friendly merchandise, associate increasing range of diagnostic centers & hospitals, and also the growing opportunities in rising economies.
Amidst this COVID-19 pandemic scenario, the demand for refurbished medical devices, like mechanical ventilators, is predicted to look at a major increase. However, the health care business remains addressing the huge disruption within the offer chain, that has negatively compact the refurbished medical devices. Moreover, the demand for refurbished medical devices is far higher in low- and middle-income countries, one among the first reasons being poor health infrastructure and restricted access to tending resources. Refurbished devices square measure simply reasonable in such countries, thereby boosting the market growth. Hence, the refurbished medical devices market is growing at a high rate
Qualiket Research has segmented the global Refurbished Medical Devices Market based on Product segment and region
Product Segment
• Patient Monitors
• Operating Room & Surgical Equipment
• Medical Imaging Equipment
• Intensive Care Equipment
By region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• China
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
Key Insights & Findings:
• The medical imaging equipment segment is estimated to account for the highest share in 2019.
• Factors which act as a attributor for the largest share are presence of a large number of products under this segment and their high utility in the healthcare and clinical space, the ability of this equipment to last for many years.
• Intensive care equipment is used to monitor the patient or help in treating their illness. Endoscopy equipment are used to diagnose the stricture of hollow organs of the body such as colon, esophagus, and stomach.
• North America considered to be the larger share in the region segment in the market.
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the quickest growth of the refurbished medical devices market. Amid the pandemic state of affairs, the adoption and usage of refurbished medical devices like patient observance devices square measure expected to extend within the rising economies gift during this region.
