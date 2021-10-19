4 Years Running, Search Solution Elite is Ranked on Charlotte’s Largest Retained Executive Search Firm List
Charlotte Business Journal's Book of Lists Names Search Solution Elite as one of Charlotte, NC’s Largest Retained Executive Search Firms
It’s quite an accomplishment and honor to have our retained executive division, Search Solution Elite, make this list for 4 consecutive years.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retained executive search firm, Search Solution Elite, has recently been named in the Charlotte Business Journal’s Book of Lists! Placed alongside the region’s largest retained executive titans, Search Solution Elite takes great pride to be included in CBJ’s thoroughly researched list.
Ranked by the number of local search consultants, this list researches the Charlotte area's largest retained executive search firms. Charlotte Business Journal compiles research and findings from exclusive data to provide an in-depth look at the market’s most influential players.
This will be the 4th year in a row Search Solution Elite has been included in the CBJ’s Book of Lists for largest retained executive search firm. For the latest publication, SSE claims the second spot, with a 95% retained placement percentage.
“It’s quite an accomplishment and honor to have our retained executive division, Search Solution Elite, make this list for 4 consecutive years. The dedication and achievements I’ve witnessed from our team have brought great pride and impending excitement for even more growth in the next few years.” – Jeremy Gnozzo, CEO & Founder, Search Solution Elite
Search Solution Elite extends sincere appreciation to their partnership with Charlotte Business Journal and the value it has provided for both business and local community staples over the years.
SEARCH SOLUTION ELITE:
Search Solution Elite - the executive search division of Search Solution Group - is the trusted choice for a retained search partner by the nation’s most reputable companies. They provide a team of expertly trained headhunters, focused divisions, and an overflowing network of talent. With this unparalleled service to locate and place top level executive talent, Search Solution Elite delivers only the best candidates to match each clients’ specific needs.
For more information on Search Solution Elite, or to begin an executive search of your own, please email Chris Kirby at ckirby@ssgresume.com or reach out through our website.
