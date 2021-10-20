The Library of New Jersey Hosts an Expungement Clinic
Our four pillars are community, education, equality, and equity”WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders of The Library of New Jersey Inc. announced that they are hosting an Expungement Clinic in West Orange on November 23, 2021. “The Library” is a minority-owned company seeking to enter the New Jersey cannabis market.
— Corey Dishmen, CEO
The Library founders, Corey Dishmen and Charles Penn are seeking to obtain a retail marijuana dispensary license or micro-license and become New Jersey’s 1st Black-owned recreational cannabis retail shop.
However, the state of New Jersey is behind on its promise and has not begun the process of accepting applications for micro-licenses. Although patiently waiting, the partners have not stopped in their promise to help other people with prior cannabis-related charges start the process of clearing their records by hosting an expungement clinic.
The Library, which has been referred to as “The Starbucks of Cannabis,” will be regarded by the local community as a professional operation that adds economic and health value to the local population. The Library will be a staple within the community and will focus on ensuring that community relations and events such as this, are a top priority. “Our four pillars are community, education, equality, and equity,” said Mr. Dishmen.
Corey Dishmen is an enthusiastic, thoughtful, and determined entrepreneur who thrives on building and establishing great organizations. He is a resident of West Orange, NJ, and graduated Magna Cum Laude, holds a BA from Seton Hall University in Sociology, and a Master’s in Education. He is currently working on his Ph.D. Mr. Dishmen is also a social equity applicant. Charles Penn is a determined, motivated, intelligent, and avid entrepreneur who is best in his element when pursuing his goals. A former resident of Essex County, Charles has his Associate's Degree in Audio Engineering and is completing his BA in Sociology at Rutgers University.
The Expungement Clinic is calling all people with prior cannabis-related charges to join them for this FREE event that will be held on November 23, 2021, from 12-7 pm at the Cambria Hotel on 12 Rooney Circle in West Orange, NJ.
To participate as an investor, or a sponsor for this event, please contact Corey Dishmen. Current Sponsors include: Ayr Wellness and Ascend NJ
Corey Dishmen
The Library of New Jersey
+1 908-468-6458
info@thelibrarynj.com