EBM Close to Completing Installation of Miscellaneous/Ornamental Steel Packages at Bedford Union Armory
M/WBE steel contractor and design-build firm nearly 75 percent finished at monumental mixed-use projectBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Builders & Management (“EBM”), a New York-based M/WBE design-build company specializing in ornamental, structural, and miscellaneous steel, is finishing the miscellaneous and ornamental steel packages at the historic Bedford Union Armory. The adaptive re-use project, which is anchored by a 19th century former calvary base, is being developed by BFC Partners and the NYC Economic Development Corp. The far-reaching project consists of three buildings, comprising the original building, which is being converted into an expansive, multi-level recreation and cultural center, and two adjoining residential buildings, currently under construction. More than half of the residential units will be allocated to lower- and affordable-income housing.
Awarded the contract for the multi-faceted project in 2019, the EBM team is expecting to complete its work by the end of the year. The extensive miscellaneous and ornamental steel packages have included the installation of railings in stairways throughout the project’s three buildings. In addition, EBM re-designed the parapet railing for Building 3, which comports with the overall character of the project. Throughout the process, whether in the historic armory or the new out-of-ground buildings, the ornamental elements in the steel package have consistently benefited from the deft talents of EBM’s design team to balance the landmark elements with the more contemporary ones.
“This was a challenging assignment for us, especially with respect to the character of a massive armory built in 1908,” says Christella Xu, President of EBM. “All the elements in that building are landmarked so this was a ‘white glove’ operation in which we carefully restored the existing steel, while making sure other structural elements were not impacted. The railings we provided for the pool area, however, were fabricated to reflect a more modern aesthetic in order to meet current code criteria.”
In Building 1 at 1561 Bedford Avenue, EBM was responsible for supplying and installing five rooftop dunnage structures able to support approximately 30,000 pounds of HVAC units. In addition, EBM completed stair shafts and structural supports for the elevators and created stair openings with steel framing supports. In Building 2 at 1089 President Street, EBM installed railings and other elements.
Currently, EBM is finishing the ornamental and structural steel elements on the roof terrace at Building 3, i.e., 1101 President Street. Designed by the team’s Chief of Design John Chalkias, with panels fabricated in Argentina, the various elements pay homage to the history of the overall program, while blending with the modern outdoor roof concept and providing even weight distribution. EBM also designed the parapet railings for the ninth- and 12th floors, and roof. Final installations are scheduled for December 2021.
Adds EBM Vice President Alex Chalkias, “The Bedford Union Armory is a critically important recreation and cultural center for the neighborhood, as well as a new home for hundreds of residents of all income levels. Our entire team is proud to have been chosen for this inspiring project.”
When completed, the mixed-use development will house the recreational and cultural facilities in the original armory, which will include a swimming pool, three hardwood basketball courts with bleachers, five dance studios, film screening and performance facilities, and a new district office for Community Board 9/Brooklyn, among other features and amenities. The eight-story and 15-story residential buildings will feature a total of 415 rental units, of which 250 will be lower- and affordable-income residences. In addition, 60 condominium units are planned.
About Elite Builders & Management ("EBM")
Elite Builders & Management is an M/WBE design-build company that provides high-quality, customized, steel fabrications and installation for projects of all sizes. With a focus on commercial, residential, municipal, and institutional facilities projects in multiple capacities, among its multi-faceted service lines are general contracting and project management. EBM offers premium services commencing with a state-of-the-art fabrication shop. Its projects are executed by a dedicated and skilled team offering years of professional experience and recognized for their ability to prioritize and remain organized even when conditions become demanding.
EBM offers a single point of contact that minimizes risks, maximizes efficiency, and keeps costs low. Its management team, comprising Christella Xu, President, Alex Chalkias, Vice President, and, John Chalkias, Chief of Design, work hand-in-hand to set goals, foresee and define potential issues, identify opportunities, study alternatives, and provide immediate and collaborative solutions.
