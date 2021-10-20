Rep Data adds two new directors to leadership team
Growing data collection solutions firm hires Clark Clement and Sophie Martinez to help guide the company’s continued expansionNEW ORLEANS, LA, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rep Data, a full-service data collection firm for quantitative primary research, has added two new director-level executives to its growing team. Clark Clement will serve as the company’s Director of Client Services and Sophie Martinez has taken on the role of Director of Finance and Accounting. Both will be instrumental in ensuring that Rep Data’s continued growth is well-managed, with an emphasis on client services and fulfilling the company’s long-term objectives.
“We know that a big part of a successful future for Rep Data is having the right experts on our team to help guide our swift growth trajectory,” said Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of Rep Data. “Clark and Sophie are both taking on brand-new roles within the company, and the depth of experience each of them has in their respective fields will contribute significantly in shaping our strategic and operational goals.”
As Director of Client Services, Clement will be responsible for overseeing the planning, development and management of client projects, while optimizing internal collaboration to meet client and company objectives. He comes to Rep Data with a rich background, having held similar client services positions at a wide range of companies, including market research firms such as FocusVision and Research Now SSI (now Dynata). Clement will use his experience in building best-in-class service teams, bolstering team culture and improving operational efficiencies to solidify and expand Rep Data’s client relationships.
Martinez will serve as Rep Data’s Director of Finance and Accounting, where she will work to ensure the short and long term fiscal health of the company, while overseeing daily financial activities. Prior to joining Rep Data, she held management positions with companies such as Lucid, Iberiabank and Goldman Sachs, from which she brings extensive skills in banking, general finance and compliance audits surrounding privacy regulations and more. Martinez will streamline the company’s financial-related processes by building and maintaining new value-add systems and strengthening key partnerships.
Clement and Martinez represent the latest of a large number of new hires for the company, which has expanded its team by more than 500% over the past year and a half.
About Rep Data
Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company’s mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. www.repdatallc.com
