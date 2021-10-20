New, Not-For-Profit Aims to Stop Chronic Conditions With Positive Lifestyle Changes
The nonprofit Lively Health app helps users prevent or reverse chronic conditions, teaching beneficial lifestyle changes to put users on healthier path
Many chronic conditions are preventable; even when they occur, their severity can be reduced. There’s no magic bullet - it’s just a matter of people adopting better lifestyle choices.”FREMONT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone gets sick now and then. We’ve all got our aches and pains, broken bones, and minor maladies that require medical attention. For the most part, our health care system is equipped to handle these types of problems, after which patients resume their normal lives.
— Joe Liu, Founder of Lively Health
Then there are the chronic problems like diabetes, heart disease, obesity, asthma, and cancer. These conditions that truly take their toll, not only on the health of those who suffer from them but on the entire health care system.
While statistics are sometimes misleading, they are starkly revealing in this case. The organization Fighting Chronic Disease quotes figures from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) stating $1.65 trillion is spent each year treating patients with one or more chronic diseases. In fact, chronic illnesses account for 75% of the $2.2 trillion spent on health care each year in the U.S.
A study entitled Prevalence of Multiple Chronic Conditions Among US Adults, 2018, from the Centers for Disease Control, provides prevalence estimates of diagnosed single and multiple (≥2) chronic conditions among the noninstitutionalized, civilian US adult population. The study found that more than half (51.8%) of adults had at least 1 of 10 selected diagnosed chronic conditions (such as arthritis, cancer, coronary heart disease, asthma, and diabetes); over one-quarter of US adults (27.2%) had multiple chronic conditions.
Chronic conditions usually emerge after prolonged exposure to an unhealthy lifestyle, such as tobacco use, a lack of regular physical activity, and eating food with high saturated fats, sugars, and salt. Genetics certainly play a role, but without question, people’s own negative lifestyle choices factor heavily into the equation.
The good news? According to the World Health Organization, up to 80% of these conditions are preventable by following a healthy lifestyle. This encouraging fact was a primary catalyst for the development of Lively Health, the first charitable (100% not-for-profit), self-directed lifestyle conditioning app to help reduce the incidence and impact of chronic conditions that not only shorten lifespan but also contribute to a lower quality of life. The app, free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, is intended to help save trillions on healthcare costs and build a society free of chronic conditions.
Lively Health is the first product developed by the Joe & Emmy Liu Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit operating foundation whose mission is using technology innovation to benefit human wellbeing. According to Joe Liu, CEO of the Foundation, “We are dedicated to educating everyday Americans on the impact of chronic conditions and motivating them to build healthier habits.”
The Lively Health app covers 10 healthy lifestyle choices – 10 lifestyle habits covering the five pillars of health: physical, mental, social, financial and medical. The pillars were built on five core lifestyle choices with additional mental, social, financial, and medical-related criteria into a holistic health app. Added features such as Health & Longevity Scores, Score Summary, Personal Coach, Team Social, and Records Histogram motivate user revisits and lifestyle changes.
The five core lifestyle choices in the Lively Health app are an outgrowth of a 2018 Harvard lifestyle research study tracking over 100,000 faculty members, starting at age 50, for 34 years. By following five lifestyle choices of diet and weight control, daily exercise, no smoking and no excessive drinking, study participants showed far fewer chronic conditions.
The questions in the app take about two minutes to answer and provide a baseline score for users to determine their current health profile. As users adopt healthier lifestyle choices suggested by the program, their scores can improve. This not only boosts users’ overall health but encourages them to use the app on a regular basis to continue their improvement.
“Many chronic conditions are preventable; even when they occur, their severity can be reduced,” said Liu. “There’s no magic bullet - it’s just a matter of people adopting better lifestyle choices and avoiding the habits that allow these chronic conditions to appear in the first place.
“Lively Health is not a panacea; it will not rid the world of chronic conditions. What it can do, used regularly, is help people modify their harmful behaviors – physical, social and psychological – so that contracting a chronic condition is much less likely. No other health and wellness app is attaching the problem in as holistic and complete a manner as Lively Health.”
Foundation believes that we have the social responsibility to live a health-conscious life, to help reduce the society’s health care burden, and to help individuals live a happier and longer life,” he said. “The five pillars of whole health, physical, mental, social, financial, and medical pillars, supports each individual’s holistic health journey to become more health conscious. You cannot disregard any one area of health.”
The app was created under the supervision and direction of several well-respected medical and public health professionals, including Dr. C.P. Chang, MD, who has spent over 20 years on cardiovascular health research at Stanford University; Dr. Sophia Chen, PhD, a researcher of Health and Research Policy and Bioinformatics at Stanford University, and Allison Wu, MPH, a former consultant to the World Health Organization in health systems research for Middle East and North Africa.
ABOUT THE JOE & EMMY LIU FOUNDATION AND LIVELY HEALTH APP
The Joe & Emmy Liu Foundation was founded by semiconductor veteran Joe and his wife Emmy as a 501(c)3 private operating foundation. The Foundation’s mission is using technology innovation to benefit human wellbeing. Lively Health is the first charitable self-directed lifestyle conditioning App to stop chronic conditions.
