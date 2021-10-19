Submit Release
Introducing UTILITARIAN - a fresh take on tailored styles with a modern approach to gender expression and fluidity

UTILITARIAN connects modern construction with minimal design while embracing the intersection of gender inclusion and equity.

JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newly founded by Wyoming-born and New York educated designer Bentley Wederski, UTILITARIAN connects modern construction with minimal design to offer a collection of timeless clothing and accessories embracing the intersection of gender inclusion and equity. With a strong desire to ignite cultural change and a belief that style does not have a gender, UTILITARIAN was created to fill a need for gender-neutral styles amidst an oversaturated market with limited options. Rejecting the establishment framework, UTILITARIAN’s gender-neutral styles focus on construction over ornamentation, while bringing a softer touch to traditional menswear inspired styles and simple minimalist lines from footwear to handbags.

“Fashion has been binary and, quite frankly, antiquated for far too long in the gender landscape. UTILITARIAN seeks to empower our customer to wear clothing that is an extension of themselves, not as performance of who they are. We aim to improve the lives of our customer by giving them the freedom to shop for clothing they feel is an authentic representation of who they are rather than what society tells them to be. In a sense, we are forging a paradigm shift in fashion,” said UTILITARIAN founder Bentley Wederski.

UTILITARIAN’s debut collection of traditionally tailored, gender-inclusive styles, footwear and handbags has officially launched in the fall of 2021, available exclusively at https://utilitariangenderneutral.com/. With a range of gender-neutral wardrobe pieces, from ready-to-wear essentials to flats, boots, sneakers and modern handbags, this first collection ranges in price from $190 to $1,000.

Growing up as a gay man in rural Wyoming and surrounded by conservative beliefs, Bentley Wedereski faced discrimnination throughout much of his childhood for his identity. Bentley moved to New York City after high school graduation to attend university at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and study Fashion Business Management, eventually forging his fashion career at companies from The Row to Anthropologie. Upon returning to Wyoming in 2020 to start his fashion brand, Bentley vowed two things - 1) His brand would be at the forefront of advocating for equal rights and social justice, and 2) He would create a much-needed space for the LGBTQIA+ community in Wyoming and help young minorities in the state like he wished someone would have done for him growing up.

Follow Bentley's on UTILITARIAN’s journey @utilitarian_genderneutral.

