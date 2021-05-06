Meet So Elly - A New Collection of Timeless, Effortless Wardrobe Essentials – Thoughtfully Created by Julie Stephenson.
So Elly embraces timeless beauty with a commitment to creating effortless everyday wardrobe essentials that connect generations, lovingly handcrafted in NYC.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- So Elly, a thoughtful collection of wardrobe essentials, launched by Brooklyn, NY based designer Julie Stephenson. The collection was inspired by Julie’s grandmother Elly who had an innate sense of self that was reflected in her personal style. When Julie embarked on this journey that is now So Elly, she wanted to pay homage to Elly and reflect that same sensibility -- celebrating and embracing individuality & creativity. So Elly’s wardrobe essentials embrace timeless, effortless beauty and comfort that span the seasons, connect generations, and highlight the uniqueness of each individual.
Prior to launching So Elly, Founder Julie Stephenson spent her career leading design teams and building brands based on the consumer landscape and market trends. As the pandemic began to unfold in 2020, Julie reflected on her professional career and life ambitions and decided to finally pursue her long-time dream of creating a collection of locally manufactured, versatile pieces made from thoughtfully sourced, naturally based fabrics.
“I’ve always dreamed of making clothes that are beautifully crafted, long lasting and comfortable. I believe clothes should feel as good as they look and vice versa. A great collection of clothing is versatile, effortless and can transcend trends and time. That is our focus for every single style we create” said So Elly Founder Julie Stephenson.
So Elly’s debut collection includes an array of tops, bottoms and dresses, including the brand’s new signature Garden, Poet, Chelsea and Elly styles - all made from thoughtfully sourced fabrics. So Elly collections are manufactured in Manhattan by a woman-owned and operated boutique pattern-making studio and sewing factory. Lovingly made in New York City - available exclusively at: soelly.com.
Julie resides in Brooklyn, NY with her ever-supportive husband and three amazing children.
To learn more, visit sooelly.com and follow So Elly’s journey @soelly_ny.
Julie Stephenson
So Elly
studio@soelly.com
