ADVISORY – MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP – TOMORROW – Police, Safety Partners to Highlight Operation Safe Stop and Pedestrian Safety

10/19/2021

Tomorrow, the Highway Safety Network will join with Muhlenberg Township Police, Berks County Intermediate Unit, and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to hold a media event in Muhlenberg Township urging motorists and pedestrians to observe school bus stopping laws and pedestrian safety laws. The event will feature education and enforcement of school bus stopping and pedestrian safety laws. The activities are being paid for under a PennDOT grant. WHAT: The Highway Safety Network and safety partners will hold a media event to highlight Operation Safe Stop and pedestrian safety. WHEN: Tomorrow, October 20, 2020; 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM WHERE: Muhlenberg Township Police Department, 210 George St, Reading, PA 19605 MEDIA CONTACT: Tara DeStefano, 570-573-0233 , tdestefano@hsnetwork.org Sean Brown, 610-871-4556 , sebrown@pa.gov

