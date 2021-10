ADVISORY – NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP– TOMORROW – Motor Vehicle Safety Coalition, Schuylkill Technology Center and State Farm Highlight Teen Driver Safety Week Campaign

Tomorrow, the Highway Safety Network will join with the Motor Vehicle Safety Coalition, State Farm and the Schuylkill Technology Center to kick-off teen driver safety distracted driving highlighting Teen Driver Safety Week.

At the event, teen driver safety banners and yard signs will be presented to superintendents from school districts around Schuylkill County. The campaign is being funded through Youth Summit and a State Farm Teen Traffic Safety – Survive the Drive grant.

WHAT: Safety partners will hold a media event to highlight Teen Driver Safety Week and kick-off a teen driver safety distracted driving campaign. WHEN: Tomorrow, October 20, 2021; 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM WHERE: Schuylkill Technology Center South Campus, 15 Maple Avenue Mar Lin, PA 17951

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara DeStefano, 570-573-0233 ; Mandy Fitzpatrick, 570-622-6097

# # #