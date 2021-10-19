The Dare to Dream Experience for High School & College Students Seeking Career in Sports & Entertainment January 13-15
The Dare to Dream Experience for high school and college students and recent grads dreaming of a career in sports and entertainment, is set for January 13-15, 2022 on a virtual platform.,
Diane McGraw, a long-time leader in the sports and events industry, is the founder of The Dare to Dream Experience.
The Dare to Dream Experience gives attendees access to over 75+ experts, executives and professionals in the sports and entertainment industries.
The Dare to Dream Experience gives attendees access to over 75+ experts, executives, and professionals in the sports and entertainment industries representing TV, Film, Music, Sports, Esports, and more. High school and college students, as well as interested young professionals, can reserve a free seat or All-Access Pass for The Dare to Dream Experience online at https://www.thedaretodreamexperience.com.
An inspiring catalyst for aspiring students and young professionals, The Dare to Dream Experience offers insights into the sports world, including Esports, gaming, sports law, sports marketing, sports management, technology, broadcasting, production, sponsorship, media and journalism, sports tourism and travel, and much more, as well as insights into the entertainment industry, including animation, screenwriting, cinematography, post production, TV and film production, live event production, sound/stage engineering, casting and talent acquisition, theatre and performing arts, music production, marketing, social media and other disciplines.
“Our goal is to provide students with in-depth knowledge about the various careers behind the scenes in the sports and entertainment industries,” said Diane McGraw, a long-time leader in the sports and events industry, and the founder of The Dare to Dream Experience. “We want to show students how to pursue and succeed in these careers, meeting some of the leading industry executives who were once in their shoes and help young people get on the way to the career of their dreams.”
Since its inception in 2004, The Dare to Dream Experience has impacted thousands of students who have attended the program, in cities including Louisville and Philadelphia, funded by the U.S. Department of Education and national corporate brands, including Comcast, 7-11, Subway, KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.
“There is a tremendous current need for The Dare to Dream Experience, especially with the difficulties facing at-risk youth and the problems the hospitality and events industries are having with staffing,” McGraw noted. “Our goal is to help students visualize their future, motivate them to finish high school and strive for advanced education and careers. There are many opportunities in these industries, but students need to understand that those opportunities are only available for them if they apply themselves and stay motivated. Through our industry and corporate partners, organizers will also provide free access to at-risk and disadvantaged youth.”
McGraw, the founder and Executive Producer of The Dare to Dream Experience, has had numerous career success prior to launching McGraw Productions, including positions as the Executive Director of Tourism and Film for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, President/CEO of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission, the Orlando Sports Commission, Louisville Sports Commission and the Philadelphia Sports Congress.
She is also the author of the forthcoming book, “BEHIND THE SCENES: Explore and Navigate a Career in Sports and Entertainment and shares her own career journey of how she rose to the top of a male dominated industry, along with important strategies and advice from top industry professionals.
Students who sign up for the All-Access Pass will receive a “Career Resource Guide” which includes career development tips & tools, job descriptions in each industry and a directory of colleges, universities and educational institutions that offer programs and curriculum targeting those industries. As an added bonus, All-Access Tickets offer a Resume Builder app and career coaching from industry recruiters on the job search and the interviewing process.
Industry Partners of The Dare to Dream Experience include I Heart Media, Sports Video Group, Northstar Meetings Group, Sports Travel Magazine, Achieve NEXT, Hollywood Professional Association, Sports Philanthropy Network and Splinter Studios.
Additional sponsorship opportunities for The Dare to Dream Experience are still available. Contact Diane McGraw at diane@mcgrawproductions.com. More information is also available inside of the Dare to Dream Company Deck.
Jim DeLorenzo
Jim DeLorenzo Public Relations
+1 2152665943
jim@jhdenterprises.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
The Dare to Dream Experience Virtual Event, coming January 2022.