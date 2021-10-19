WardsAuto Names Wards 10 Best Interiors for 2021

Winners to be honored in November at Automotive Tech Week

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto has unveiled the annual Wards 10 Best Interiors winners for 2021, and it’s all about utility this year. Seven of the ten winning utility vehicles demonstrate how automakers are focusing intently on the popular SUV and CUV segments, while two sedans and a full-size pickup round out the list.

Sales data collected by Wards Intelligence for the ’21 model year that just ended Sept. 30 confirms it: 45.3% of vehicles sold were CUVs, up nearly three percentage points from the prior year. Cars accounted for 22.8% of sales, compared with 18.2% for all pickups, 9.1% for all body-on-frame SUVs and 4.6% for vans.

So, is it any wonder that seven of the 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors winners are utility vehicles? Clearly, automakers are unleashing some of their best interior designers on these segments where volume is flourishing, and money is to be made.

“Automakers are intently focused on popular CUVs and SUVs, so it should be no surprise utility vehicles take seven of the 10 awards this year. But there’s more on the list: an upscale pickup truck, a flagship luxury sedan and a globally loved compact car. The Wards 10 Best Interiors list celebrates the work of the auto industry’s best interior designers,” says Tom Murphy, WardsAuto Managing Editor.

2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors Winners (listed in alphabetical order):

• Bentley Bentayga Speed

• Ford F-150

• Ford Mustang Mach-E

• GMC Yukon Denali XL

• Honda Civic

• Hyundai Tucson

• Jeep Grand Cherokee L

• Land Rover Defender

• Mercedes-Benz S-Class

• Mitsubishi Outlander

WardsAuto judges evaluated 33 vehicles over the summer, and to be eligible for testing, an interior must be all-new or significantly improved from the prior year. The interiors are evaluated and scored based on materials, comfort, ergonomics, safety, fit-and-finish, and most importantly, aesthetics and design harmony. There is no price cap, however, value does play a factor.

Driver information also plays a part in the scoring process. The judges ask themselves, “how user-friendly is the infotainment system?”

That segment of vehicle development has exploded in recent years, keeping pace with consumer-electronics trends tied to connectivity, navigation, voice control, and a customized experience behind the wheel. Because of this, WardsAuto expanded their award portfolio, launching Wards 10 Best User Experiences (UX) in 2016. The 2021 Wards 10 Best UX winners will be announced later this month and honored in November at Automotive Tech Week.

Wards 10 Best Interiors winners will be honored during the Wards 10 Best Interiors award ceremony on November 16 at Informa Tech Automotive Group’s Automotive Tech Week. The event will take place at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Winning vehicles will be on display throughout the exhibition hall for attendees to jump in and experience the interior which landed each vehicle a spot on the 2021 Wards 10 Best Interiors list. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting https://wardsauto.informa.com/auto-tech-week/. All members of the press are subject to free attendance.



