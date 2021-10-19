Enterprise Zone credits help power Generac expansion

A Waukesha-based energy technology company is expanding its Wisconsin operations by investing an additional $53 million and creating more than 700 jobs.

WEDC has authorized an additional $9 million in Enterprise Zone credits—raising the amount from $10 million to $19 million—if Generac meets the new, higher capital investment and job creation goals that come along with the expansion by 2024.

“Generac’s decision to further expand in our state is a reminder that Wisconsin leads the nation and the world in advanced manufacturing and forward-looking businesses,” says Governor Tony Evers.

Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC, adds: “WEDC is pleased to be investing in Generac because Generac is investing in Wisconsin.”

The company’s investment includes its expansion of corporate operations into the Village of Pewaukee, plus creating 700 manufacturing and office jobs throughout the state.

The Pewaukee expansion into a recently purchased building will house 300 employees. It will allow Generac to continue growing its research and development and headquarters activities to support the company’s global growth.

Generac, whose products include electric generators, has experienced significant demand because of a combination of an aging power grid and extreme weather, which results in more frequent and longer-lasting power outages.

“This new facility and our new agreement with the state will allow us to continue to grow Generac,” says Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac’s president and CEO.

Gale Klappa, co-chair of the Milwaukee 7 regional economic development organization, is pleased that the company has decided to expand in southeast Wisconsin. “The company’s growth has been extraordinary, and we’re proud to support its expansion plans,” says Klappa, who is also executive chairman of WEC Energy Group.

Generac’s decision to expand also reflects well on Waukesha County’s quality of life and commitment to economic development, says County Executive Paul Farrow.

“We will continue to work with our educational and municipal partners to build upon our stable, skilled community workforce that employers rely on,” Farrow says.

Read more about Generac’s expansion.