- MEDIA ADVISORY - LDI Staff to Provide Assistance at Insurance Resource Center in St. Charles Parish     

What: Insurance Information and Assistance for Residents Affected by Hurricane Ida

When: Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 21 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Lafon Performing Arts Center 275 Judge Edward Dufresne Pkwy. Luling, LA 70070

The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has partnered with Sen. Gary Smith to conduct a two-day Insurance Resource Center in St. Charles Parish to assist those affected by Hurricane Ida.

Trained specialists from LDI’s Office of Consumer Advocacy will conduct town hall meetings to provide insurance and recovery information, followed by one-on-one consultations to answer individual questions, help constituents understand their insurance policies and assist them with filing complaints through LDI.

The Louisiana Department of Insurance asks that all participating constituents bring copies of their insurance policies with them to the meetings. Masks are required at all LDI resource centers.

“We are here for the people of Louisiana,” Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said. “Bring your policies and bring your questions. We’re ready to help.”

Check the LDI Event Calendar, Facebook (Louisiana Department of Insurance) and Twitter (@LAInsuranceDept) accounts for updates on insurance assistance in affected areas.

Consumers can also call the LDI for assistance at 1-800-259-5300 or file a complaint at www.ldi.la.gov/complaints.

About the Louisiana Department of Insurance: The Louisiana Department of Insurance works to improve competition in the state’s insurance market while assisting individuals and businesses with the information and resources they need to be informed consumers of insurance. As a regulator, the LDI enforces the laws that provide a fair and stable marketplace and makes certain that insurers comply with the laws in place to protect policyholders. You can contact the LDI by calling 1-800-259-5300 or visiting www.ldi.la.gov.