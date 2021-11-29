NEW SPIRITUAL BOOK EXAMINES THE GIFT OF WOMEN AND HELPS PEOPLE STRUGGLING WITH THEIR IDENTITY
GOD’s GIFT (WOMAN) by Freddie Floyd Jr.
For all those who have struggled and are still struggling with who they are, this is the book for you.”UNITED STATES, November 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It has always been author Freddie Floyd Jr.’s desire to the reach the masses of people with the message that God is there to lead them but that they must maintain their own balance in life. In doing so, he was able to turn his own life around and told his story first in his debut book YOU ARE DESIGNED TO BE SUCCESSFUL (Covenant Books).
— Freddie Floyd Jr.
Now, Freddie is extending that message in his new just-released follow-up work GOD’S GIFT (WOMAN) (Covenant Books).
"For all those who have struggled and are still struggling with who they are, if you have ever wondered why things are not going right in your life and you find yourself comparing your life to others, this is the book for you,” says Freddie. “It is never too late to make a change and return back to God.”
In GOD’S GIFT (WOMAN), Freddie helps readers understand the value that God placed on women, and why it’s so important in some instances for women to “unlearn” many of the things that society has shown them regarding their purpose and why they need to establish a healthy relationship with the Creator.
Freddie’s points are made with ample references to the Bible.
The book, upon its recent release, immediately vaulted to the #1 Amazon new release in the Teen & Young Adult Christian category.
Once again, the author has written a short, straightforward guidebook to help readers looking to connect with God and hoping to reap the abundance that is available through that practice. Freddie Floyd has found his own peace, and he is here to share it with any takers. Readers are invited to hop along on the journey.
FREDDIE FLOYD JR. is a faithful devoted family man. You Are Designed to Be Successful is the author’s first book. He has always asked God to lead him, yet to have balance in life. His desire is to reach the masses of all people to encourage them and teach them about Jesus Christ. When he is not writing, Freddie spends most of his time reading the word of God, or other inspirational books, cooking, traveling, and spending much needed time with the family. An admitted sports fanatic, he feeds his addiction to football by watching the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoons.
