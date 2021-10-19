Consultix Neuron DAS Hardware Monitoring System to address (ERRCS) AHJ PS mandate when a RF antenna stops transmitting

Neuron Das architecture flow using the Spectraqual floor plan cloud or on premise software diagram Picture of the DAS Neuron Node Size where it would reside on or above the antenna

Consultix Neuron DAS Monitoring System to address US market (ERRCS) mandate for RF antenna down time with alarm capabilities and new Dry Contact feature

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RF monitoring down to the antenna level is getting inevitable to ensure network availability that constantly achieves the required 99% coverage and to promptly identify which segment is defective. However, monitoring of passive devices such as couplers, splitters, cables and antennas is challenging because of their nature of being passive creatures. Consultix Neuron was engineered as an economical DAS monitoring system that is versatile for both cellular as well as public safety networks. The system now comes with a variety of gateway options supporting different scenarios to seamlessly connect to your ERRCS (ask us for the right configuration that suits your site).

Why the DAS Neuron System? Flexible band choices include VHF, 600, 700, 800 MHz in addition to cellular bands, Cloud or on-premises server (ask for integration with your NOC, NMS or SAAS), Generic to all DAS vendors/types regardless it’s an existing or new site, Cost-effective pricing structure, Unrivalled 55 dB distance to the monitored antenna (55 dB cable/system loss), Easy installation and configuration as a simple addition to existing sites, No need to install proprietary DAS antennas, NEMA 4 protection (optional), No need to replace existing tappers or couplers of your infrastructure, Gateway supports up to 1000 devices (Up to 1000 antenna monitored per site), Variety of gateway-to-server connectivity (Ethernet, WIFI or cellular), Email, SMS notifications and form C Dry-contact alarm (optional). For more questions or a live demonstration please contact DAStronix USA.