Meeting to discuss issues at Browns Lake and Snyder Bend set for Oct. 25

Issues facing Browns Lake and Snyder Bend in Woodbury County will be the topic of a public meeting on Oct. 25, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Shelter House in Bigelow Park on Browns Lake.

These two lakes have been severely impacted by flooding and droughts over the past 10 years, which has presented new challenges for managing these public waterbodies. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Woodbury County Conservation Board will be discussing these challenges, possibilities for future management, and gather public input during the two-hour meeting.

Any person participating in the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

