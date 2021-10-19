Injured Hiker on Black Cap Trail

CONTACT: CO Benjamin Lewis 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 October 19, 2021

North Conway, NH – On Monday, October 18 at approximately 12:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Black Cap Trail on Black Cap Mountain. The hiker was Lisa Marie Aguiar, 52, of Fall River, MA. Aguiar was at the summit of Black Cap when she experienced a knee injury; she was able to get herself almost half way back to the trailhead before rescuers arrived.

Conservation Officers from New Hampshire Fish and Game along with members of North Conway Fire Department and Brewster Ambulance Service responded. Rescuers were also assisted by good Samaritans and members of Aguiar’s hiking party. Rescuers put Aguiar in a litter and carried her the rest of the way to the trailhead where she was placed in her personal vehicle driven by another member of her hiking party and taken to get further medical care at approximately 1:45 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.