Wintech llc. Completes SOC 2 Type I Certification for ALICE Receptionist Visitor Management Technology
Rigorous audit validates ALICE® Receptionist as a trusted visitor management solution for businesses around the globe.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wintech llc, creator of ALICE® Receptionist, a leading visitor management and virtual receptionist technology, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit and certification. The audit affirms that Wintech’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing integrity and confidentiality of customer data.
As companies increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is need for more trust and transparency into cloud service providers’ operations, processes, and results.
Wintech’s SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how Wintech’s internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users’ data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.
“Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 1 certification reinforces Wintech’s ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the ALICE® Receptionist technology.” says Mike Yoder, chief executive officer at Wintech. “Our customers can feel confident that we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance.”
About ALICE® Receptionist
ALICE® Receptionist is an advanced visitor management technology that effortlessly processes visitors to buildings while helping keep employees safe from outside threats. Using leading-edge technology, such as motion detection, ID Scanning, image capture, visitor screening, visitor registration, employee alerts, interactive information and voice & video over IP communications, ALICE® Receptionist is helping companies and government agencies around the globe to engage safely and securely with visitors to their buildings. For more information, visit AliceReceptionist.com.
Ben Yoder
WinTech llc
+1 702-284-7314
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
ALICE Receptionist with HourOne multilingual ai avatars