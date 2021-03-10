ALICE® Receptionist Adds Photoreal Digital Humans Created by (AI) to Help Businesses Address COVID-19 Guest Policies
ALICE Photoreal Digital Human virtual receptionist can automate face mask verification and temperature checks of office visitors.
AI avatars help businesses automate COVID-19 related health and safety policies for guests as they enter an office or building.
These new AI avatars give our customers the ability to communicate Health and Safety guest policies to visitors as they enter the building”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WinTech, LLC, a privately held technology company, today announced that it now offers photoreal digital humans created by Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatars from HourOne, in its ALICE® Receptionist visitor management technology. The new AI avatars will help businesses automate COVID-19 related health and safety policies for guests as they enter an office or building.
The award-winning ALICE® Receptionist is a state-of-the-art secure visitor management system that fully automates the guest check-in and registration process. ALICE greets and checks in guests, verifies face mask coverings and body temperature levels, collects health surveys as well as prints visitor badges. If guests need to speak with an employee, ALICE can connect the guest with onsite or remote employees utilizing two-way video communications.
“We are excited to now offer AI avatars which will enable our customers to now fully customize the instructions and information presented by the photoreal avatars.” Says Wintech CEO Mike Yoder, “These new AI avatars give our customers the ability to communicate Health and Safety guest policies to visitors as they enter the building. We’ve seen guidance from the CDC as well as state and local governments change frequently as new information about the pandemic has emerged. Being able to quickly update guidelines and instructions for guests to meet those changing policies is a key component to helping businesses remain compliant with their internal policies as well as government-issued guidelines.”
“We are delighted to partner with ALICE Receptionist in its quest to improve visitor experiences through their visitor management technology. HourOne’s AI characters offer a novel way to provide next-level human-centric communications that allow flexible messaging, with the goal of improving communication,” says Natalie Monbiot, Head of Business at HourOne. We are thrilled to support ALICE Receptionist in helping businesses reopen safely.”
ALICE® Receptionist is one of a number of technologies that are helping businesses reopen safely in the midst of an ongoing worldwide pandemic. Using technology solutions to screen visitors upon arrival, enabling employees to communicate remotely, and managing alerts to employees when needed, are all part of how organizations are learning to conduct business in new ways with benefits that will last far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.
About ALICE® Receptionist
ALICE® Receptionist is an advanced visitor management technology that effortlessly processes visitors to buildings while helping keep employees safe from outside threats. Using leading-edge technology, such as motion detection, ID Scanning, image capture, visitor screening, visitor registration, employee alerts, interactive information and voice & video over IP communications, ALICE® Receptionist is helping companies and government agencies around the globe to engage visitors to their buildings. For more information, visit AliceReceptionist.com.
About HourOne
HourOne is a video transformation company. We replace cameras with code, for the next generation of professional video at scale. We use advanced neural networks, machine learning and audio-visual pipelines to create synthetic characters that look and sound like real people. This way, a single character can deliver thousands of text lines to a video stream which people can interact with. We use a vast cloud infrastructure to maintain those characters, and to generate and edit thousands of videos across business verticals, such as e-learning, digital health and e-commerce. Behind each synthetic character is a real human being. Through contractual arrangements, we have permission to use their likeness in predefined commercial use cases, for which they earn a fee. We clearly label all commercial content as computer-generated, to respect the user’s right to know.
