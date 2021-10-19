Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide Launched
Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide launched in partnership with Destination Southern Maryland and was recently recognized by Governor Hogan.OWINGS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide, created in partnership with Destination Southern Maryland, has been officially launched and was recently recognized by Governor Hogan. The 24-panel brochure was a collaborative project between Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties that highlights the African American history of Southern Maryland. The brochure was commended by Governor Hogan’s office in his International Underground Railroad Month proclamation as one of the “wealth of visitor experiences…that helps us have a greater understanding of all those involved the Underground Railroad.” The African American Heritage Guide was also featured on FOX5DC to highlight Underground Railroad Month.
Through collaboration with the three counties and local historians, this innovative piece honors and recognizes the rich heritage of the African American community in Southern Maryland throughout history. Featuring five sites on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, the guide promotes points of interest, contributing history and African American historical figures from Maryland’s founding through modern day. The map features a trail through the three counties; fifteen points of interest are mapped with descriptions and websites where readers can go for more information. Available in print and online, the publication educates visitors about the heritage and unique experiences of the African American community.
The online version of the guide is an interactive tool to learn about the region’s history with a comprehensive timeline layout. Divided into three sections, the guide includes locations, contributing history and notable figures relating to: Enslavement, Resistance & Resilience; War, Reconstruction & Community Building; and Civil Rights & Economic Prosperity. The project plays a key role in the Maryland Office of Tourism’s initiative to make Maryland the most sought-after Underground Railroad storytelling destination in the world.
The guide is available at the Crain Memorial Welcome Center and historic sites throughout the region. Read the online brochure at bit.ly/SouthernMarylandAfricanAmericanHeritage. For more information about the Southern Maryland Heritage Area, visit destinationsouthernmaryland.com.
