Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide Launched

Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide launched in partnership with Destination Southern Maryland and was recently recognized by Governor Hogan.

OWINGS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide, created in partnership with Destination Southern Maryland, has been officially launched and was recently recognized by Governor Hogan. The 24-panel brochure was a collaborative project between Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties that highlights the African American history of Southern Maryland. The brochure was commended by Governor Hogan’s office in his International Underground Railroad Month proclamation as one of the “wealth of visitor experiences…that helps us have a greater understanding of all those involved the Underground Railroad.” The African American Heritage Guide was also featured on FOX5DC to highlight Underground Railroad Month.

Through collaboration with the three counties and local historians, this innovative piece honors and recognizes the rich heritage of the African American community in Southern Maryland throughout history. Featuring five sites on the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom, the guide promotes points of interest, contributing history and African American historical figures from Maryland’s founding through modern day. The map features a trail through the three counties; fifteen points of interest are mapped with descriptions and websites where readers can go for more information. Available in print and online, the publication educates visitors about the heritage and unique experiences of the African American community.

The online version of the guide is an interactive tool to learn about the region’s history with a comprehensive timeline layout. Divided into three sections, the guide includes locations, contributing history and notable figures relating to: Enslavement, Resistance & Resilience; War, Reconstruction & Community Building; and Civil Rights & Economic Prosperity. The project plays a key role in the Maryland Office of Tourism’s initiative to make Maryland the most sought-after Underground Railroad storytelling destination in the world.

The guide is available at the Crain Memorial Welcome Center and historic sites throughout the region. Read the online brochure at bit.ly/SouthernMarylandAfricanAmericanHeritage. For more information about the Southern Maryland Heritage Area, visit destinationsouthernmaryland.com.

Lucille Walker
Destination Southern Maryland
+1 301-343-2771
info@destinationsouthernmaryland.com

You just read:

Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide Launched

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Lucille Walker
Destination Southern Maryland
+1 301-343-2771 info@destinationsouthernmaryland.com
Company/Organization
Alchemi Design & Publications
912 Pine Trail
Arnold, Maryland, 21012
United States
+1 443-254-7775
Visit Newsroom
About

Alchemi Design is a full-service graphic design and marketing company in the Annapolis, Maryland area. We provide our clients with a lively and unique view to their marketing and advertising and create effective and impactful branding for digital and print media. Combining award-winning design, strategic marketing, branding, and online and print advertising, we connect our clients with their customers and propel them into the forefront of their industry. We are committed to our clients and passionate for creative content and branding.

Alchemi Design & Publications

More From This Author
Southern Maryland African American Heritage Guide Launched
SMILES FOR AMERICA: 50 STATES, 50 DENTISTS, 50 HEROES, 50 SMILES - A PROGRAM TO GIVE BACK TO OUR AMERICAN HEROES
View All Stories From This Author